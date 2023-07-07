Udinese – From Pastorello’s words to the lunge for Becao / The day

Udinese is preparing for next year. Here are all the latest on the Juventus club and above all the incoming and outgoing negotiations

Becao and Pereyra they are two players close to being sold and at the moment it is precisely on their choices that the transfer market for the Juventus club depends. The Brazilian intends to try a new adventure in Italy too and at the moment the favorite team to acquire his performances seems to be the Turin of Ivan Juric. A new central defender with these skills would certainly be useful for the Piedmontese team who want to aim for a place in Europe over the next season. Approximately 10 million euros are needed to be able to convince the Pozzo family to sell the rocky former CSKA defender from Moscow. At the moment, Toro has no intention of putting that amount on the plate, but the distance between the two clubs is not wide. Everything will be done to reach a final agreement.

When we talk about PereyraInstead, we live in a constant question mark. To date, the footballer has not yet decided on his future and is trying in every way (together with his agent) to get closer to the black and blue team in Milan. Just yesterday afternoon Federico Pastorello specified that the Milanese club is interested in acquiring Tucu, but apparently the team managed by Beppe Marotta has other goals before Pereyra. The risk for the Argentine is to be left with nothing in hand. We remind you that Udinese’s offer of 2.2 million for a single season will be valid until the start of the training camp.

There is also an update on incoming business. Today is a day of signatures, given that the centre-forward Lorenzo Lucca has become to all effects a black and white footballer. Now he will have to do everything to get rid of the Bad Boy label conquered between Pisa and Ajax. Quickly changing the subject, don’t miss all the latest on the outgoing market. Napoli is serious about Pafundi: the details

