US President Biden, answering questions from the TV program “60 minutes”, told Russian President Putin not to resort to nuclear weapons if cornered. The Ukrainian state-owned company that operates all of the country’s nuclear power plants, Energoatom, yesterday sent 25 trucks with spare parts, fuel and other materials to Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that two Chechen battalions, the Zapad-Akhmat and the Vostok-Akhmat, have joined the allied forces in the Donbass.
-
Borrell, deeply shocked Izyum mass graves
The EU is “deeply shocked” by the discovery of mass graves in the reconquered eastern city of Izyum. This was stated by the High Representative of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell. “This inhumane behavior of the Russian forces, in total disregard of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, must stop immediately,” she said in a statement.
-
Kiev, for Ukrainians in occupied territories is ‘hell’
“The mass graves a Izyum they show that every time we liberate territories, there is evidence of horrendous Russian crimes. One can only imagine the hell people live in other territories occupied by Russia. We urgently need more weapons to free them and save their lives! ”: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro writes in a Tweet Drunk.