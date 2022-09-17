US President Biden, answering questions from the TV program “60 minutes”, told Russian President Putin not to resort to nuclear weapons if cornered. The Ukrainian state-owned company that operates all of the country’s nuclear power plants, Energoatom, yesterday sent 25 trucks with spare parts, fuel and other materials to Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that two Chechen battalions, the Zapad-Akhmat and the Vostok-Akhmat, have joined the allied forces in the Donbass.