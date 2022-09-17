Home World Ukraine latest news. Biden to Putin: Don’t use nuclear weapons, there would be an answer
World

Ukraine latest news. Biden to Putin: Don't use nuclear weapons, there would be an answer

Ukraine latest news. Biden to Putin: Don’t use nuclear weapons, there would be an answer

US President Biden, answering questions from the TV program “60 minutes”, told Russian President Putin not to resort to nuclear weapons if cornered. The Ukrainian state-owned company that operates all of the country’s nuclear power plants, Energoatom, yesterday sent 25 trucks with spare parts, fuel and other materials to Energodar, the satellite city of the Zaporizhzhia power plant. Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov said that two Chechen battalions, the Zapad-Akhmat and the Vostok-Akhmat, have joined the allied forces in the Donbass.

Putin: We will end the conflict in Ukraine as soon as possible

  • Borrell, deeply shocked Izyum mass graves

    The EU is “deeply shocked” by the discovery of mass graves in the reconquered eastern city of Izyum. This was stated by the High Representative of foreign policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell. “This inhumane behavior of the Russian forces, in total disregard of international humanitarian law and the Geneva Conventions, must stop immediately,” she said in a statement.

    the High Representative of Foreign Policy of the European Union, Josep Borrell. (REUTERS / Yves Herman)

  • Kiev, for Ukrainians in occupied territories is ‘hell’

    “The mass graves a Izyum they show that every time we liberate territories, there is evidence of horrendous Russian crimes. One can only imagine the hell people live in other territories occupied by Russia. We urgently need more weapons to free them and save their lives! ”: Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro writes in a Tweet Drunk.

    Ukraine, UN will send team to investigate mass graves in Izium
See also  FDA release of Pfizer vaccine brings financial ripple effect: U.S. stocks and Asia-Pacific stock markets soar, oil prices rebound

