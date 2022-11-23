The Ukrainian Interior Ministry says the Russians have kidnapped several mayors in Kherson oblast, taking them to the east bank of the Dnipro. The Kremlin instead denounces the Ukrainian blitz in the “den of spies” of the Monastery of the Caves in Kiev as an “act of war” against the Russian Orthodox
London sends helicopters, it is the first time since the beginning of the conflict
The British Ministry of Defense has announced the forthcoming shipment of helicopters to Ukraine. London’s defense minister, Ben Wallace, underlined that this is the first shipment of manned helicopters since the start of the Russian invasion. Three Sea King helicopters will be made available to the Kiev forces, the first of which has already arrived in Ukraine.
Ukraine: Russian bombs on maternity ward, newborn killed
A newborn baby died last night after a rocket attack by Russian forces hit the maternity ward of a hospital near the city of Zaporizhzhia in southeastern Ukraine, regional governor Oleksandr Starukh said on Telegram. as reported by the Kyiv Independent. The targeted hospital is in Vilnianska, Starukh said.
Zelensky, plan to deal with electricity blackouts
More than 4 thousand «Points of invincibility» have been set up in Ukraine, the work of which will be activated in the event of a prolonged power outage in the event of new massive Russian attacks on infrastructure. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening message. «If massive Russian raids occur again and if it is estimated that electricity supplies cannot be restored within a few hours – Zelensky explained – the work of the “Points of invincibility” will be activated. There are all the basic services: electricity, mobile phone and Internet, heating, water, first aid kit. All absolutely free and for the whole day.
Zelensky stressed that such points will work without in all regional and district administrations, as well as in schools, state emergency service buildings and the like. The local authorities, specified the Ukrainian president, have the task of informing people about the presence of “Points of invincibility”. In government buildings, pharmacies, shops, post offices, there must be information about where a person can find support in the event of a long power outage.