7:08

Zelensky, plan to deal with electricity blackouts

More than 4 thousand «Points of invincibility» have been set up in Ukraine, the work of which will be activated in the event of a prolonged power outage in the event of new massive Russian attacks on infrastructure. This was announced by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the usual evening message. «If massive Russian raids occur again and if it is estimated that electricity supplies cannot be restored within a few hours – Zelensky explained – the work of the “Points of invincibility” will be activated. There are all the basic services: electricity, mobile phone and Internet, heating, water, first aid kit. All absolutely free and for the whole day.

Zelensky stressed that such points will work without in all regional and district administrations, as well as in schools, state emergency service buildings and the like. The local authorities, specified the Ukrainian president, have the task of informing people about the presence of “Points of invincibility”. In government buildings, pharmacies, shops, post offices, there must be information about where a person can find support in the event of a long power outage.