It will only be war, or the “battle between democracy and autarchy” (Biden to Congress, March 2022). The “wise” allied group has decided, without appeal, that it must be the Russia to end this war because you started it. Until she decides to do so, the bombs will talk and everyone now agrees that the conflict will last for years.

The danger of this decision lies in the fact that the “wise/democratic” Biden he left in the hands of the “madman/autarch” Putin the choice of how to end the war. The more time passes, the less the chances that Putin will end the war with his unconditional surrender as the “allies” would like him to do. We are now at the point where Putin has declared that a Russian defeat would lead to the end of the existence of the Russian Federation itself.

Biden and Stoltenberg say this is not true, because “we are not at war with Russia” but they only provide weapons “of a defensive nature” a Kiev and they ask “only” for the unconditional withdrawal of the Russian army. But anyone can understand that an end like this would mean the end of Russia which, rather than capitulating in this way, will use any means at its disposal.

While Putin’s decision on how to end the conflict is awaited, the “wise” Biden continues to weave the web for the “defense of the American national interest” on the blood of Ukrainian and Russian soldiers. This canvas, which is what we are primarily interested in Washingtonis almost complete.

An objective that can be said to have been achieved for sure is that of having politically, economically and socially detached theEuropean Union from Russia. As a result of this profound detachment, the Usa they have increased their hold on the old continent. The EU boasted of having reduced Russian gas from 40% to 7% in ten months. Supplies now largely replaced by US LNG (140 billion cubic meters, +60% in 2022).

In December, LNG was paid 50% more than the Russian one and, in order to have it at a comparable price, Washington calls for multi-year binding agreements that will allow the US to invest in new extraction and liquefaction plants to increase its market share. Across the Atlantic, thanks to the huge budget allocated to the “Inflation Reduction Act”, EU companies (automotive in the lead) who have left Russia due to the sanctions or those brought to their knees by the energy crisis who wish to relocate to the USA will receive incentives important. Stars and stripes industry will grow to the detriment of the EU which will have to import from the USA, increasing dependence which however will be blessed as “healthy”.

A robust Russophobia has been developed in Europe thanks to a relentless media campaign by propaganda on the war which is based on the “official sources” of the Ukrainian press (legitimately propaganda) or the so-called Western 007s. As a result, the US and NATO have gained one absolute Atlanticist faith and indisputable by all of Europe.

And finally the enormous profits of the US war industry (just look at the surge in the shares of the top five arms manufacturers to the world who are American) and the US oil industry which has seen exports to Europe double.

Biden’s “national interest” objectives to be achieved with the Russian-Ukrainian conflict, i.e. greater wealth and more US geopolitical power, have been achieved. His strategy was winning. Europe? “National interests”? Not received. For Washington, the war is important to be long in order to capitalize on victory. The end of the conflict, whatever it is, will not affect what has been achieved.

With the war chapter closed, another equally lucrative one will open for Washington: the reconstruction of Ukraine. Zelensky told the US Congress in December: “… the expenses for arms and aid that you are supporting for us are not expenses, but an investment”.