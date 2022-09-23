“Bombing of civilian areas, numerous executions, torture and horrific sexual violence”. These are just some of the “war crimes” committed in Ukraine that have been established by the investigators of the United Nations Organization based on the “evidence gathered by the Commission”. Erik Mosecommissioner in charge of the team of experts appointed this year by the UN Human Rights Council in Geneva to investigate violations in Ukrainesaid that a wide range of crimes have been documented since the Russian invasion of February 24, including children “raped, tortured and illegally confined”.