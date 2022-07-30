Home World Ukraine war: Modern Western weapons suppress Russian fire in Donbass – BBC News
World

Ukraine war: Modern Western weapons suppress Russian fire in Donbass – BBC News

by admin
Ukraine war: Modern Western weapons suppress Russian fire in Donbass – BBC News
  • Andrew Harding
  • BBC correspondent from Donbass, Ukraine

news/240/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png.webp 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png.webp 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png.webp 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png.webp 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png.webp 800w” type=”image/webp” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>news/240/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png 240w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/320/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png 320w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/480/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png 480w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/624/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png 624w, https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/news/800/cpsprodpb/149DE/production/_126064448_caesar.png 800w” type=”image/png” sizes=”(min-width: 1008px) 645px, 100vw”/>French-made self-propelled artillery
image caption,

The French-made self-propelled gun “Kaiser” is one of the growing number of modern Western weapons in eastern Ukraine.

Soldiers on the front lines in eastern Ukraine say advanced Western weapons have stopped Russia’s heavy bombardment. But is this just a brief lull, or a sign that the tide of war is changing?

Five plumes of smoke cut through a clear blue sky on the hillsides north of Bakhmut. Bakhmut, an almost deserted agricultural town, has been bombed by Russia for weeks.

“This is not our life. No place is safe. I wish my life was over,” said Anna Ivanova, 86. She bent over with the help of a cane and pulled grass from her garden as two Ukrainian warplanes whizzed through the air.

Ten minutes later, five or more roars continued westward from a field of brilliant yellow sunflowers.

You may also like

Infection surge experts predict peak of new crown...

Pope to the natives of the North: “From...

Russian soldiers castrating Ukrainian prisoners. Videos of the...

Usa, the House approves the ban on assault...

Usa: floods in Kentucky, six children among the...

Migrants and the hybrid war of the Russians:...

Ukraine-Russia, news on the war today 30 July

Since the fall of Draghi, the arrivals of...

In the first half of this year, the...

Chinese rocket in uncontrolled fall: it could crash...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy