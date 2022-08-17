(Fighting against New Coronary Pneumonia) US First Lady Jill Biden diagnosed with new crown, Philippines will increase vaccination points in schools

China News Agency, Beijing, August 17. Comprehensive news: According to data from the WHO website, as of 17:12 CET on the 16th (23:12 Beijing time), the number of confirmed cases worldwide increased by 460,014 from the previous day, reaching 588,757,628 cases; deaths increased by 1,090 to 6,433,794.

Americas and Europe: US First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for coronavirus

According to the “New York Times” report on the 16th, the first lady of the United States, Jill Biden, tested positive for the new crown on the evening of the 15th and is currently in isolation at a private residence in South Carolina. She and US President Biden have been in the past few days. Vacation there.

Jill Biden, 71 years old, has previously been fully vaccinated against the new crown and received two booster doses. Currently, he has mild symptoms and has taken oral antiviral drugs to treat the new crown. The report said she could only return to the White House if she tested negative for the new crown twice in a row.

According to reports, US President Biden tested negative for the new crown on the 16th, but as a close contact of Jill Biden, he needs to wear a mask when he is indoors or close to others for the next 10 days.

US President Biden was diagnosed with the new crown on July 21. After taking 5 days of new crown antiviral drugs, the new crown test turned negative. But Biden tested positive for the new crown again on July 30 and did not turn negative until August 6.

According to the Ansa news agency, the Italian Ministry of Health said on the 16th that in the past 24 hours, 8,944 new confirmed cases of new crown were diagnosed in Italy, and the positive rate dropped from 15.4% to 14%.

According to the TASS news agency, the Russian New Crown Virus Epidemic Prevention and Control Command said on the 16th that in the past day, there were 23,909 new confirmed cases of the new crown in Russia, and the cumulative number of confirmed cases reached 18,931,140; 59 new deaths were reported, and the cumulative number of deaths was 383,237.

Asia: Philippines to increase Covid-19 vaccination sites in schools

The Philippine Department of Health announced on the 16th that the new semester in the country will begin on the 22nd, and the government will increase the number of new crown vaccination points in schools. At the same time, schools are no longer encouraged to be used as isolation and quarantine facilities for new crown patients.

According to the Philippine News Agency, undersecretary of health and spokeswoman Maria Rosario Vergierre said in a video conference on the 16th that since the government has allowed confirmed patients to be isolated at home, what is needed now is “sufficient monitoring. All those under home isolation and quarantine”. As a result, external isolation and quarantine facilities such as schools have become less important.

Vergiray also said that in view of the imminent start of school, the government will set up more vaccination points in densely populated community schools and key schools to encourage more parents to vaccinate their children. She said that the country has set up 3,131 vaccination sites in various schools and will now focus on increasing vaccination rates for the population aged 5 to 11, as the coverage rate for this part of the population is still below 40%.

According to Yonhap News Agency, according to the report of the Central Epidemic Prevention Countermeasures Headquarters of South Korea on the 17th, as of 0:00 that day, South Korea added 180,803 new confirmed cases of new crown compared with 0:00 the previous day, with a total of 21,682,816 confirmed cases.

According to the report, this is the highest number of newly confirmed cases in South Korea in a single day since April 13 after a lapse of four months. The number of newly confirmed cases in a single day more than doubled from the previous day’s value, 1.2 times that of a week ago (10th) and 1.5 times that of two weeks ago (3rd).

South Korea’s epidemic prevention department has predicted that the number of newly confirmed cases in the country in a single day will peak at more than 200,000 within this month, and then will slowly decline. However, it remains to be seen whether the number of new cases reported on the 17th means that the current round of the epidemic has reached its peak.

Africa and Oceania: Zimbabwe mandates masks on public transport

According to Zimbabwe’s “The Herald” (The Herald) reported on the 17th, nearly 1 million Zimbabweans have received 3 doses of the new crown vaccine. According to the country’s latest epidemic prevention regulations, such people do not need to wear masks in outdoor public places, but they still need to Wear a mask indoors and on public transportation. People who have not been vaccinated and who have only received one or two shots of the vaccine are still required to wear masks in outdoor public places.

According to reports, last week, the number of new confirmed cases of new crown in Zimbabwe continued to decline, with only 57 confirmed cases recorded, a decrease of 46% from the previous week.

According to a report by National Radio New Zealand (RNZ) on the 17th, the New Zealand Ministry of Health reported on the same day that there were 4,489 new community new crown infections in the country and 16 new deaths. (Finish)

