US revelation: Russia has funded parties in over 20 countries

NEW YORK – Russia has spent at least three hundred million dollars, since 2014, to fund political parties and candidates in two dozen countries, with the aim of influencing electoral results and hijacking the democratic systems of opponents. It is the complaint contained in an extraordinary Steps that Secretary of State Antony Blinken sent on Monday to US embassies in over one hundred countries, in which he describes the operations conducted by Moscow to interfere in the political processes of other nations, and how Washington can respond, with measures ranging from economic sanctions to ban travel.

