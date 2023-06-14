Vacation Montenegro airplane Banja Luka Tivat | Entertainment

The MONDO portal team spent the past weekend in Montenegro, which offers great content for tourists again this year. You can reach the sea in about 40 minutes by direct flight from Banjaluka-Tivat, and read below what we saw and heard in Budva, Tivat and Kotor.

Many give up their summer holidays on the Montenegrin coast precisely because of the many-hour journey by car or bus. However, the journey has been significantly facilitated and shortened several times since there is a charter line of the company “Air Montenegro” from the Banja Luka airport. A return ticket costs around 110 euros, and you will land on the Tivat Airport runway in just over half an hour.

The inflation that hit all the countries in the region, including Montenegro, did not stop many tourists from already flocking to this country at the beginning of June. Accommodation prices, “thanks” to inflation, are 20 percent higher compared to last year, but despite this, we were convinced that there is already quite a crowd everywhere.

Ana Trifković Markovićdirector of the National Tourist Organization of Montenegro, says that according to the data of local tourist organizations, she is staying in Montenegro 50,800 tourists.

“That is nine percent more compared to record year 2019 and 20 percent more compared to 2022. These data encourage us and we have very good announcements. This year we opened new flights and destinations. Guests from the region are our favorite guests,” she said.

The MONDO portal team stayed in a hotel within Slovenska plaža, which is part of the largest Montenegrin hotel group, where you have everything you need – from the post office, hospital, shops to cafes, restaurants and souvenir shops.

Jelena KaluđerovićPR of the Budva Riviera says that the hotel accommodations here are mostly full and that tourists are coming from all over, which indicates a promising season.

“We started this year with great results and can boast of a great pre-season. Besides Slovenska plaža, there are four more hotels. Budva is full of tourists. Slovenska plaža is really the largest settlement, which has 1,016 accommodation capacities and all of them are quite full.”

Panoramic sailing along the Budva Riviera

Budva is one of the liveliest cities in Montenegro, even outside the tourist season. Beaches, good food, music and entertainment are the epitome of this city. Organized beaches, both city and hotel, can be found at every turn. Of course, sunbeds and umbrellas are paid for, but that’s why the “towel is free”.

Ljubica Pribilović from the PR department of the Tourist Organization of Budva points out that guests from several countries of the world are currently staying in the city.

“Currently, some 18,715 tourists are staying in Budva, of which 9,200 are in private accommodation, and 9,120 in hotel accommodation. The hotels are dominated by tourists from the Western market – from Germany, France, Israel, Turkey, but also BiH, Serbia and Poland. In private “In terms of accommodation, we mainly have tourists from Russia in a much higher percentage than others, followed by Ukrainians, guests from Bosnia and Herzegovina, Serbia and Turkey. We have a very heterogeneous structure.”



This time, MONDO experienced Budva from a slightly different angle. A panoramic boat ride will give you a perfect view of the endless blue of the Adriatic. If you decide on this tourist venture, the first destination that will lead you to is the island saint Nicholasand along the way you can also see Pržno, Miločer, Petrovac i Saint Stephen.

Hidden beaches in Tivat

After Budva, we visited Tivat and walked luxury tourist resortPorto Montenegroin which, in addition to expensive actions such as Dior, Max Mara, Chanel and the like, there are cafes and hotels and a famous marina where world and regional jet set yachts are moored.

During our stay, we came across a group of German tourists who were performing at the International Carnival in Tivat.

Filip Gruser from Germany with his group of “pirates” enthusiastically talked about the hospitality of the Montenegrin neighbors, and our team exclusively found themselves in the role of judge before the very performance whose rehearsal we attended.



See also SITEB / After the stop in 2022, road works restart - News

“We are here for the first time and it’s great for us, we didn’t expect it to be like this”.

From the hustle and bustle of the city, we “escaped” to a small fishing village Bleach which is located on the peninsula Lustica, only 15 minutes away from Tivat. In addition to the restaurant, where they always serve fresh seafood, this place is adorned with a very clean sea, as well as several sources of drinking water.



Nina Lakičevićdirector Tivat tourist organization says that on the territory of the municipality you can find several hidden and “wild beaches” such as A little bit and the beach Rose.

“Tivat is a city that has done a lot in the last period in terms of its tourist offer. I think that in this way we have built ourselves as a destination that provides extremely good cultural and social content. Tivat is a city that offers beautiful and clean beaches. There are many famous parts of the city that you can visit, for example, the island of Our Lady of Mercy or the part of the Luštica peninsula that belongs to the Tivat municipality. Little by little, Tivat was moving towards preserving its antiquity, but also modernizing at the same time.”.

She explained that they are Bleach got its name from the source of Frutak, where in the past women came to wash their clothes, and that’s why the expression was born ‘bjelile’

He notes that Tivat can meet the needs of all types of tourists and has a variety of facilities, from private to hotel accommodations.

“Tivat has 20 hotels, 80 percent of which are in the four- to five-star category. The prices are different. Inflation has affected us, so the prices are 20 percent higher compared to the previous period. Two-star hotels already start with the price from 30 euros per person, those with three are 40 euros, etc. We have two marinas – Porto Montenegro and Luštica Bay, and they have contributed a lot to the development of tourism. We offer various facilities, from excursions to exclusive weddings.”

Kotor – the jewel of Boka

Stari grad Dirty and its imposing buildings testify to the turbulent history that took place within the walls surrounded by the mountains Orjen and Lovćen on one side and the sea on the other. For centuries, different cultures have intertwined in this corner of the Bay of Kotor and left their architectural features. Remains of Illyrian, Byzantine, Roman, French, Hungarian and even Russian culture can be found here. Each building hides an interesting story that the locals are proud to tell.

In addition to churches, theaters and museums, the streets of the old town are dotted with numerous restaurants, souvenir shops, banks, boutiques and hotels where accommodation is slightly more expensive than outside the walls.

Tatjana Miljanovića tourist guide from Kotor, without hiding her love for her hometown, briefly told what tourists can see and experience here.

“This city is a real jewel in the Montenegrin crown. You can see various things here. The Old Town, which is surrounded by impressive walls about three and a half kilometers long, stands out the most. Inside it there is a clock tower, the building of the old theater – the so-called Napoleon’s theater , the cathedral of St. Trypun, two beautiful Orthodox churches – the churches of St. Nicholas and St. Luke, the church of St. Klara… Kotor is full of impressive buildings. Baroque-type architecture dominates due to the renovations undertaken after the great earthquake (1979).”

Montenegro is rich in natural beauty and with a highly developed tourist offer, it offers something for everyone. If you are not a fan of swimming, we suggest that you explore the unique mountains and preserved national parks.

(WORLD)