Vittorio Prodi, brother of Romano and former European parliamentarian, has died

Bologna, July 30, 2023 – He died at the age of 86 after a long illness Victor Prodibrother of former Prime Minister Romano.

He too was involved in politics: president of the Province of Bologna from 1995 to 2004, it was European parliamentarian for two termselected in 2004 for the list of Uniti nell’Ulivo and then in 2009.

Physics graduatewas professor at the University of Bologna and researcher in various institutes. He was also president of the Catholic Action of Bologna from 1986 to 1992.

A new mourning for former premier Romano Prodi, who last month he lost his wife, Flavia Franzoni.

The reactions and condolences

Between condolence messagesthe deputy Pd Andrea DeMaria: “Vittorio Prodi has passed away. A man of institutions of great intelligence and humanity. I shared many moments of meeting and commitment with him. I remember with what passion, as President of the Province of Bologna, he was the protagonist of the birth of the School of Peace of Monte Sun in Marzabotto. Vittorio really deserved the gratitude of our civil and political community”.

A message of closeness also from Galeazzo Bignami, Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport: “We learn of the death of Vittorio Prodi, a figure of political value and balance, a man of institutions who put his life at the service of the country. Our condolences to the family.”

