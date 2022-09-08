Original title: Mid-Autumn Festival wears the moon phase to appreciate the bright moon, drink fine wine and send Acacia

Author: Wanwatch Watch Exchange

The Mid-Autumn Festival is approaching, and it is a good time to admire the moon again.

When it comes to what watch to wear to watch the moon, then you have to mention the moon phase watch.Compared with other complicated functions, the moon phase function is relatively simple. Usually, a moon phase disc with 59 gears is used.The moon phase profit and loss is the average of a cycle every 29.5 days,Every time you turn a tooth, there is a change in the phase of the moon.

Perhaps, in the face of technology, the moon phase function is not worth mentioning, but for those who like moon phase watches, wearing it when viewing the moon in the Mid-Autumn Festival represents more of a romantic, elegant and mysterious feeling.

The bright moon is matched with a famous watch, and the wine is shaken in the hand. Is there anything else comparable to this experience in the Mid-Autumn Festival?

-Orient Star-

Master Series Aesthetic Moon Phase RE-AM0005S00B Mechanical Men’s Watch

If you want to get a moon phase watch with high cost performance and ingenious design, then this Oriental Star may catch your eye. The ingenious work of the master watchmaker, the full calendar moon phase disc design at 6 o’clock is practical and romantic.

The iconic eccentric transparent window design at 9 o’clock can intuitively feel the beauty of mechanical rhythm; equipped with 46-F7 movement, 40-hour dynamic storage support, accompany you through the long moonlit night.

-Aibo EPOS-

Emotion Series Classic Moon Phase 3391.832.20.20.25 Mechanical Men’s Watch

Some people say, isn’t the moon phase just a moon turning around in the dark night sky? Then this Aibo is about to come face-to-face.

Take a closer look at the moon phase disc of this watch, there is not only the night sky, but also the stars, and even the moon has the lines of the moon. A small moon phase disc restores a whole vivid night sky.

The spiral pattern inside the dial, the dark blue hands and the Roman numeral scale are all low-key and elegant; the high-quality calfskin strap is comfortable and generous to wear.

-IWC-

Portofino Series IW459402 Mechanical Men’s Watch

The white plate moon phase watch is low-key and elegant, and the blue plate is not lost, even with a hint of mysterious romance. This Portofino has a simple and elegant shape, with a dark blue background and silver hands and hour markers, just like the stars and moonlight shining in the night sky.

The moon phase disc of the same color is located at 12 o’clock and is subtly integrated with the entire dial; the double-sided anti-reflective sapphire crystal can clearly see the time under the moonlight.

-Omega OMEGA-

Speedmaster 304.33.44.52.03.001 Mechanical Men’s Watch

Who says there is no moon phase watch that tough guys can wear? Omega Speedmaster Moon Phase Watch, adhering to the spirit of heroic and fearless exploration, the whole body dark blue design, blue dial and blue strap, the style is tough and domineering.

The moon-phase disc has also been changed from the previous design to intuitively display the original appearance of the moon and the stars; the date display and timing functions are symmetrically distributed on both sides of the moon-phase disc, adding a layer of practicality; equipped with Omega 9904 coaxial master Observatory movement, moving Storage up to 60 hours.

Mid-autumn moon viewing can only be viewing the moon? Not necessarily, it can be an observation, or even a moon landing.

-Jaeger-LeCoultre-

MASTER ultra-thin master Q1368430 mechanical men’s watch

To talk about the moon phase watch, how can we not mention the Jaeger-LeCoultre moon phase master. Compared with the gorgeous and noble Blancpain moon phase watch, this Jaeger-LeCoultre is taking a colder route of “do not approach strangers”.

The silver-white cool dial is simple and elegant, complementing the thin and light body; the full-calendar moon-phase window at 6 o’clock, a full moon against the dark blue night sky, makes it more serene.

Equipped with the Jaeger-LeCoultre 925AA movement, the power reserve is 70 hours, which can meet daily needs.

There is an old saying,Recalling the Mid-Autumn Festival Dangui Cong. Flowers in cups. The month is in the cup. It is a good situation to put wine on the moon, how can you do without good wine?

-AOC grade botrytis sweet white wine of Graves winery in the Mont-Saint-Croix region of Bordeaux, France-

The three-star recommendation of the Huaxie Wine Guide, noble rot wine is named after the use of “noble rot” mold, and it is also called “liquid gold” because of its excellent flavor and high cost.

This noble rot sweet white wine has aromas of peach, pineapple, and truffle; it has a soft taste and a long lingering sweetness. If you can drink it with the person you like in the Mid-Autumn Festival, it will definitely leave a good memory.

-Moulin Rouge AOC red wine of Chateau Saint-Bailey, Rhône Valley, France-

Produced in Nimes, Rhône Valley, France, it is an organic wine with Nimes characteristics, with rich blackberry, black cherry, raspberry fruit aroma, accompanied by Mediterranean spice flavor and dark chocolate flavor.

The entrance is silky and the taste is rich in layers. It is really the best choice for Mid-autumn gifts.

Wear the moon phase to admire the bright moon, drink fine wine and send lovesickness. It is a good season, and I hope that every year, the Mid-Autumn Moon is common.