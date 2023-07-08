What changes (even quick and fast) can be made to verandas and pergolas to better enjoy them this summer

What changes (even quick and easy) can you make to verandas and pergolas to enjoy them better this summer? The outdoor spaces of a house, such as verandas and pergolas, become additional livable areas of a house in the summer, especially on the hottest days when it is decidedly more pleasant to spend days or evenings sitting outdoors or relaxing. And it is possible to make verandas and pergolas more beautiful to experience in the summer. Let’s see how.

What modifications are possible in verandas and pergolas to enjoy them to the fullest in the summer How to modify verandas and pergolas in the summer and necessary permits

What modifications are possible in verandas and pergolas to enjoy them to the fullest in the summer

According to the laws in force 2023, to enjoy verandas and pergolas at home in the best possible way in summer, various changes can be made, both quick and structural, and structuralsuch as: placing barbecues or simple electric grill stations for outdoor lunches and dinners with friends and relatives; windows to close the veranda and create a better space, with windows that can be fixed or sliding, to be able to open the veranda in the summer months; expand the veranda; put a nice outdoor furniture, to make the covered part of a veranda or a pergola welcoming, such as outdoor sofas with armchairs, tables and chairs, swings, sunbeds for sunbathing but also outdoor cabinets to use as pantries, etc.; put plants, flowers and small hedges to make the veranda or pergola more beautiful and welcoming; large curtains to close the pergola when needed.

How to modify verandas and pergolas in the summer and necessary permits

Depending on the modification that you decide to make on the veranda or pergola, whether structural or not, it is, by law, it is necessary to ask for specific permits from the competent Municipality or not, for example making the structure closed if initially made open.

To make this modification, whether it is a veranda or a pergola, the first thing to do is to ask for permission to build from the Municipality. According to the laws in force, if open and mobile verandas or pergolas are built, it is not necessary to ask for any permit from the Municipality or other building authorization, but if the structures created become closed and fixed, then it is always mandatory to first have a specific building permit otherwise there is a risk building abuse.

The only case in which, by law, no permit is needed to close a veranda is when the closing windows of the structure are VePa windowswhich being installations that protect against atmospheric agents and are not fixed, are included in the works in free construction.

No specific permit is needed even to place a barbecue on the veranda or under a pergola, not even in the case of a fixed brick barbecue. The laws in force establish, in fact, that to build a brick barbecue in the garden you do not need a building permit, even though it is a fixed modification, because according to current legislation this type of work falls within those in free building for which it is not necessary no permission.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

