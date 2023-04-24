winning numbers and odds. No 6 or 5+, jackpot at 22.2 million

Superenalotto, the extraction of Monday 24 April 2023: all the winning numbers will be live on Leggo.it starting at 8 pm, with the Superenalotto jackpot awarding today a €21.4 million jackpot. Today’s drawing is exceptionally early 24 hours for the Liberation Day tomorrow 25 April. As far as Lotto and 10eLotto are concerned, the draws scheduled for tomorrow 25 April will exceptionally be postponed to Wednesday 26 April. From Thursday 27 April Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto return regularly to follow the calendar. Even today there were no 6 or 5+. For the next draw, scheduled for Thursday 27 April, the jackpot will reach €22.2 million.

SUPERENALOTTO DRAW ON MONDAY 24 APRIL 2023

The hunt for the winning Superenalotto sestina knows no stop. As we wrote at the beginning, after the jackpot was hit on Saturday 25 March, today Monday 24 April 2023 there are 21.4 million euros up for grabs for the 6. On Leggo.it you will find the archive of the 2020, 2021 draws and 2022.

SUPERENALOTTO, THE COMBINATION

3 7 46 69 75 82

Numero Jolly 81, Numero Superstar 28

SUPERENALOTTO, THE QUOTAS

points 6 no winner

points 5+1 no winner

points 5 to the 3 winners 56,087.08 euros

points 4 to the 561 winners €552.23

points 3 to the 23,232 winners 28.16 euros

points 2 5 euros to the 348,644 winners

SUPERSTAR, LE QUOTE

6 stella no winner

5+1 stella no winner

5 stella no winner

4 stella to the sole winner 55,223 euros

3 stella to the 117 winners 2,816 euros

2 stella to the 1,781 winners 100 euros

1 stella 10 euros to the 11,112 winners

0 stella 5 euros to the 22,479 winners

Second Chance winnings 50 Euros: 99 total Euros: 4,950.00

Winnings Second Chance 3 Euros: 14,997 total Euros: 44,991.00

Winnings WinBox 1: 2,006 total Euro: 50,150.00

WinBox 2 winnings: 212,583 total Euros: 431,930.00

Second Chance Total Wins: 15,096

Total WinBox vincite: 214,589

Prize money available for the next 6 Euros: 22,200,000.00

