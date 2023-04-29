Lotto and Superenalotto, today’s 29 April draw: all the lucky numbers

Here is the draw on Saturday 29 April, the amount of the jackpot and what the late numbers are Your browser does not support HTML5

The numbers of the Lotto, Superenalotto and 10eLotto games are drawn every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, from 8 pm. This week’s calendar has undergone changes because there were no drawings on Tuesday 25 April: the Superenalotto was brought forward to Monday 24 April, while Lotto and 10eLotto have been postponed to Wednesday 26 April. Then it was back to normal.

Lotto winning numbers The Lotto, managed in Italy by the Ministry of Economy and Finance, is played by indicating a number, or a series of numbers, between 1 and 90, on one of the ten wheels, with the names of some regional capitals , plus the National wheel. You can win by getting both, terno, quaterna or cinquina right, depending on the type of bet. Here are the Lotto numbers of the last draw, that of Saturday 29 April 2023: Bari: 47 – 23 – 55 – 36 – 29

Cagliari: 59 – 74 – 87 – 10 – 7

Firenze: 30 – 37 – 33 – 79 – 5

Genova: 90 – 77 – 74 – 71 – 82

Milano: 44 – 67 – 69 – 85 – 38

Napoli: 27 – 29 – 13 – 55 – 37

Palermo: 75 – 1 – 73 – 63 – 4

Roma: 35 – 54 – 42 – 84 – 76

Torino: 87 – 61 – 73 – 15 – 18

Venezia: 55 – 38 – 77 – 51 – 89

National: 3 – 67 – 59 – 86 – 50



The 10eLotto lucky streak Lotto extraction is also linked to one of the three types of 10eLotto. The 20 numbers drawn from 10eLotto correspond to the first two drawn from each Lotto wheel, excluding the National one. In case of duplicate numbers, the third is taken, starting with the first wheel. 10eLotto also allows you to play the Gold and Double Gold number, an option of your choice that offers the possibility of increasing the number of wins: in fact, you are already rewarded if you guess one of the two Gold numbers or both. The 20 winning numbers of 10eLotto from the last draw are: 1 – 23 – 27 – 29 – 30 – 35 – 37 – 38 – 44 – 47 – 54 – 55 – 59 – 61 – 67 – 74 – 75 – 77 – 87 – 90 Gold number: 47

Double gold: 47 – 23 Extra: 7 – 10 – 13 – 15 – 33 – 36 – 42 – 51 – 63 – 69 – 71 – 73 – 79 – 84 – 85

Superenalotto: winning combination, Jolly number and SuperStar number The game that allows you to win the most important amount is Superenalotto. At each draw, it is expected to know if someone in Italy has become a millionaire by matching all 6 numbers drawn and winning the Jackpot. In Superenalotto you win even if you predict 5 numbers in the series plus the “Jolly” number, or 3, 4 or 5 numbers. Another chance to win, if played, is the Superstar number, which is drawn separately from the series of 6. See also The meaning of the world day against cyber-censorship Superenalotto jackpot of 29-4-2023: €23,500,000 The 6 numbers of April 29, 2023 have been drawn and many are waiting to hear about the lucky series. The winning combination is: 21 – 43 – 55 – 56 – 73 – 89 The Joker number is: 13

The Superstar number is: 2 The jackpot for the next draw on May 2, 2023 will be €24,300,000



The latecomers Next Lotto draw: late numbers For the next Lotto draw on May 2, 2023, here are the late numbers. The absolute late numbers: Roma 69 (missing from 99 draws)

Genova 60 (missing from 96 draws)

Milano 6 (missing from 96 draws)

Roma 68 (missing from 89 draws)

Turin 80 (missing from 85 draws)

Milano 39 (missing from 83 draws)

Milano 34 (missing from 81 draws)

National 10 (missing from 78 draws)

Milano 76 (missing from 77 draws)

Palermo 60 (missing from 72 draws) For each wheel are the 3 numbers with the greatest delay, which are not drawn from the greatest number of contests: Bari 30 (missing from 64 draws) – 6 and 4 (from 56) – 16 (from 51)

Cagliari 29 (missing from 59 draws) – 45 (from 58) – 50 and 28 (from 55)

Florence 72 (missing from 57 extractions) – 81 and 21 (from 55) – 45 (from 52)

Genova 60 (missing from 96 draws) – 51, 40, 25 (from 67) – 46 (from 54)

Milan 6 (missing from 96 extractions) – 39 (from 83) – 34 (from 81)

Naples 49 and 40 (missing from 53 draws) – 51 (from 45) – 62 and 31 (from 44)

Palermo 60 (missing from 72 draws) – 90 (from 68) – 77 and 56 (from 58)

Rome 69 (missing from 99 draws) – 68 (from 89) – 36 (from 58)

Turin 80 (missing from 85 draws) – 47 (from 61) – 57 (from 53)

Venice 69 (missing from 70 draws) – 28 (from 69) – 10 (from 51)

National 10 (missing from 78 draws) – 17 (from 72) – 4 (from 66) See also Covid, WHO: double dose of AstraZeneca less effective than vaccine mix The late numbers of the Superenalotto I am: 84 (yes 77) – 33 (yes 60) – 12 (yes 56) – 51 (yes 50) – 78 and 74 (yes 45) – 59 (yes 43)

