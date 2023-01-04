Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, said in his New Year’s message on January 1 that China is such a big country that it is normal to have different demands and views, and consensus can be built through communication and negotiation. (Image source: screenshot from the Internet)

[Look at China News, January 5, 2023](See Chinese reporter Li Huaiju’s report) The Communist Party has always been ridiculed by Hong Kong people as “the dragon’s gate moves at will” and changes its position and rules of the game in response to its own interests. Yesterday’s me”. Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China, said in his New Year’s message on January 1 that China is such a big country that it is normal to have different demands and views, and consensus can be built through communication and negotiation. Tao Jie, a commentator at this time, asked: Has Beijing listened to Hong Kong’s demands in the past few years? Has consensus been built through communication and negotiation? If you just talk but don’t do it, you are fooling the people in disguise.

Democracy in Hong Kong should be “step-by-step”

Recently, the mainland has suddenly “laid flat” on the issue of epidemic prevention, and the complete unblocking has led to a major outbreak of the epidemic, and even detonated a global crisis. Tao Jie said in the Internet program “Fengyungu” that when the Chinese government restricted Hong Kong’s parliamentary elections, “it kept telling Hong Kong citizens that citizen nominations are not allowed, and it must be ‘step by step’ and must be combined with social reality.” “It has been decades. Before that, I told Hong Kong to ‘step by step’ and not to reach the sky in one step.” But once the Beijing government lifted the lockdown, it completely forgot the words “step by step”.

Looking through the information, Sun Mingyang, the then Secretary of the Constitutional Affairs Bureau, explained the “step-by-step democratization process” on June 8, 1999. He said that the “Basic Law” has drawn up a blueprint for the development of democracy in Hong Kong. With the increase of directly-elected seats in the Legislative Council year by year, all members will eventually be elected by universal suffrage.

Sun Mingyang emphasized that the speed and process of Hong Kong’s democratization are determined by Hong Kong society. The Government hopes to broaden the political knowledge and horizons of the citizens so that they can decide at an appropriate time how the Legislative Council will be formed after the third Legislative Council election.

However, as everyone knows about the follow-up development, Beijing has been reluctant to set a timetable for universal suffrage. In 2021, the National People’s Congress completely overhauled Hong Kong’s electoral system. The “step-by-step democratization process” was replaced by the governance model of “comprehensive governance” and “patriots governing Hong Kong”.

2023 will be the year of “International Volleyball”

Tao Jie said that the handling of the epidemic by the Beijing authorities has caused the world to lose trust in China. He predicts that 2023 will be the year of international volleyball. As long as the CCP’s signboard is played, “there will be ‘this road is not going to work’ everywhere.”

Bao Weicong, another host of “Fengyun Valley”, said that Beijing’s unblocking has left the whole world dumbfounded. Those countries that are economically dependent on China and want to get closer to China should think twice about “whether they want to engage in speculation with it.”

He believes that the consequence of the unblocking of the mainland epidemic this time is to make other countries in the world more united. “Everyone realizes that China, a dishonest and dishonest country, cannot communicate with it at all. Even if you want to make money from it, you may The price to pay in human life is the virus.”

Therefore, he pointed out that this incident is not necessarily a bad thing, and the whole world knows Beijing better. “Don’t think that everyone wears a tie, it is just like you. In fact, it is different in its bones. Because it will not tell you the truth.”

Xi Jinping’s inconsistent style

Tao Jie also pointed out that Xi Jinping’s style of work is inconsistent. He said that in the past, Xi Jinping defined himself as one, and he was not allowed to discuss the central government indiscriminately, and rejected different opinions and views; It is normal to have different opinions, and consensus must be built through communication and consultation.”

Tao Jie asked, has Beijing listened to Hong Kong’s demands in the past few years? “A lot of people put forward different views on the amendment to the “Fugitive Offenders Regulations” proposed by Carrie Lam. What is the result?” There are also different voices represented by Ren Zhiqiang, Sun Dawu and others. Why did Beijing not communicate with them and negotiate to build a consensus? Woolen cloth? If they sincerely repent now, why not release them immediately and unconditionally? If it can’t be done, then the so-called “consensus building through communication and consultation” is fooling the people in disguise.

