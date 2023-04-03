Yolanda Díaz, Spain’s labor minister, announced at an event in Madrid on Sunday that she will run in the upcoming December elections at the head of a radical left coalition called Sumar (“add/join” in Spanish). Díaz, who is 51 and belongs to the Communist Party, has been a minister since January 2020, when the second government led by the socialist Pedro Sánchez was formed. Among other things, in his work at the ministry he got through an important reform that severely limits the use of fixed-term contracts and introduced a law to increase the protections of riders (delivery men who make home deliveries through platforms such as Glovo, Deliveroo, Just Eat and Uber Eats).

Sumar will include several radical left parties, including the United Left coalition which also includes the Communist Party, and various local parties. It seems that Podemos, the left-wing party with which United Left ran in the last elections of 2019 in the grouping, will not be part of it United We Can.

