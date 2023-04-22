Young footballers of Hajduk from Split in the Champions League final | Sports

Football players from Split eliminated Manchester City, Borussia Dortmund and Milan on their way to the final, and in the match for the trophy they will play against AZ Alkmaar.

Source: UEFA via Sportsfile

The young footballers of Hajduk Split achieved another great success, beating Milan 3:1 and advancing to the finals of the Youth League.

The people of Split recorded a convincing 3:1 victory in Geneva, deservedly securing their place in the final against AZ Alkmaar. The “Billy” previously eliminated Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund, and now against the “Rossoners” they once again confirmed how talented a generation they have.

The game was decided in the second half, when all four goals were scored.

Vrcić gave Hajduk the lead in the 51st minute, and Pukštas made it 2:0 after knocking the ball into the opponent’s net after a corner from the left side.

Seven minutes later, Hrgović took advantage of a big mistake by Milan’s defense in the danger zone and scored the third goal for Hajduk, and then it was clear that the people of Split would go to the final. All the Italians managed to do was an honorable goal in the 83rd minute through Ceroli.

In the final, they will play against AZ Alkmaar, who eliminated Sporting from Lisbon in the second semi-final match after penalties. in the regular 90 minutes it was 2:2.

The final is scheduled for Monday at 6 p.m., also in Geneva.

(WORLD)