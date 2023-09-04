Zahara temporarily says goodbye with a show in Madrid

“The Rave Whore” is a show that was born with the album “OUT” (2021) and that has been presenting us with the most electronic and wild face of the singer and Martí Perarnau. Together they give shape to a show in which the spirit of the most forceful dance floor takes center stage with absolute freedom.

“The rave is for me something alive, which is mutating, it is nourished by the music that I am making, but also by what I am listening to and feeling, with which I connect at all times. A place to unleash fury and channel it through dance”, says Zahara herself in this regard.

As it will be a special concert, he will first open the DJ Fuentes-Guerrathen the concert of Zahara and the night will close with a live Perarnau IV.

