Zelensky relaunches: “We will liberate Crimea”. The G7 alarm over the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

KHARKIV – “We will take back Crimea”, says the president Zelensky, but in the meantime the Russians are bombing the villages near the Zaporizhzhia plant, causing deaths and injuries, and they do so from the perimeter of the most powerful nuclear plant in Europe. A response to the attack suffered on Tuesday afternoon at the Saki military base, perhaps. Certainly, in addition to the damage to the image of having been hit by surprise, in a large airport well guarded by anti-aircraft, there are the losses of soldiers, which should be twenty-four, and of aircraft.

