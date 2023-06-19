Željko Obradović and Jam Madar announced the fourth match of the ABA league final | Sport

Željko Obradović and Jam Madar expressed their expectations before the fourth match with Crvena Zvezda in the final series of the ABA League.

Partisan has the second match point for the title in the ABA league. Crvena zvezda celebrated in the third match, reducing the score in the final series to 2:1 and the fourth duel will be played in “Pionir” on Tuesday from 19:00. Both of them know how much is at stake, especially due to the fact that black and white can win the title.

Before that duel, Željko Obradović didn’t talk too much. He had a short and clear message for his chosen ones before the fourth meeting.

“We hope to be more prepared, more cool-headed. We know that we have a big opportunity ahead of us, another game. We have to constantly play good basketball for 40 minutes“, Obradović said.

Partizan playmaker Jam Madar points out that he and his teammates have learned their lessons and are ready for a new duel with their biggest rival.

“A new game is coming. We watched the video. We made a lot of mistakes in the previous match, we know we have to fix them and be better, above all more aggressive. We know what we’re playing for. The atmosphere in the team is good. Let’s ride each other. We know we made some mistakes. But we know that we can correct all that and be ready for the next match,” Madar concluded.



WE HAVE TO BE MORE COLD-BLOODED! Partizan has the second match point, Obradović knows the key: “We have a big opportunity ahead of us”

