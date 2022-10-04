How expensive is the most expensive metal in the world ? Recently, a company in Shandong announced to sell 200 catties of rhodium powder, worth as much as 340 million. According to reports, on the evening of September 29, Shandong Fiberglass, an A-share listed company, announced that the company has gradually reduced the amount of rhodium powder through continuous rhodium reduction leakage tests and realistic production sites in recent years. The company will choose to sell 100 kg of rhodium powder according to the situation.

Some media have made calculations.According to the latest market quotation on October 2, the spot buying price of metal rhodium is about RMB 3,000/gram, and the selling price is about RMB 3,400/gram.

Based on this calculation, the 100 kg of rhodium powder that Shandong Fiberglass plans to sell is worth about 340 million yuan.

What kind of metal is rhodium? Why is it so expensive?

According to the data, Rhodium is a silver-white, hard metal with the element symbol Rh.

Rhodium is a platinum group element, and two new elements, rhodium and palladium, were isolated from crude platinum by British chemist and physicist Wollaston in 1803.

Among the platinum group metals (including platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), osmium (Os), iridium (Ir), ruthenium (Ru), and rhodium (Rh) six metals), rhodium is the most scarce.

Platinum group metals have high melting point, high strength, stable electrothermal properties, high resistance to spark erosion, excellent corrosion resistance, strong high temperature oxidation resistance, and good catalytic activity. They are widely used in automobile exhaust purification, chemical industry, aerospace, glass fiber , electronics and electrical industries, although the amount is small, it plays a key role. It is known as “industrial vitamins” and is also considered to be the most expensive precious metal in the world.