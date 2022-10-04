Home Business A company in Shandong announced the sale of the world’s most expensive metal: 200 catties of rhodium powder price as high as 340 million – Latest News – cnBeta.COM
Business

A company in Shandong announced the sale of the world’s most expensive metal: 200 catties of rhodium powder price as high as 340 million – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

by admin
A company in Shandong announced the sale of the world’s most expensive metal: 200 catties of rhodium powder price as high as 340 million – Latest News – cnBeta.COM

How expensive is the most expensive metal in the world? Recently, a company in Shandong announced to sell 200 catties of rhodium powder, worth as much as 340 million. According to reports, on the evening of September 29, Shandong Fiberglass, an A-share listed company, announced that the company has gradually reduced the amount of rhodium powder through continuous rhodium reduction leakage tests and realistic production sites in recent years. The company will choose to sell 100 kg of rhodium powder according to the situation.

Some media have made calculations.According to the latest market quotation on October 2, the spot buying price of metal rhodium is about RMB 3,000/gram, and the selling price is about RMB 3,400/gram.

Based on this calculation, the 100 kg of rhodium powder that Shandong Fiberglass plans to sell is worth about 340 million yuan.

What kind of metal is rhodium? Why is it so expensive?

According to the data, Rhodium is a silver-white, hard metal with the element symbol Rh.

Rhodium is a platinum group element, and two new elements, rhodium and palladium, were isolated from crude platinum by British chemist and physicist Wollaston in 1803.

Among the platinum group metals (including platinum (Pt), palladium (Pd), osmium (Os), iridium (Ir), ruthenium (Ru), and rhodium (Rh) six metals), rhodium is the most scarce.

Platinum group metals have high melting point, high strength, stable electrothermal properties, high resistance to spark erosion, excellent corrosion resistance, strong high temperature oxidation resistance, and good catalytic activity. They are widely used in automobile exhaust purification, chemical industry, aerospace, glass fiber , electronics and electrical industries, although the amount is small, it plays a key role. It is known as “industrial vitamins” and is also considered to be the most expensive precious metal in the world.

See also  Controversy-ridden can Merck's new crown "magic oral medicine" be listed?-IT & Health

You may also like

Positive start in Europe with all major indices...

Mps: European Commission communicates commitments to be respected...

Xiaopeng Motors: Delivered a total of 8,468 smart...

Intesa SanPaolo: communications on share buyback and cancellation...

U.S. coal prices rise above $200 U.S. stocks,...

Australian Rates: RBA Surprises Markets, Lower than Expected...

Teach you to understand the new logo of...

Tlc: Linkem changes its name and becomes Opnet

Wang Yong of China Construction Bank: Upgrading Risk...

Real estate: brick remains a good investment for...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy