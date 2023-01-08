Only drove more than 30 kilometers and reduced the price by 19,000 yuan

A Tesla owner in Changsha said: The price cuts have been wave after wave, and he is a leek and has become a “leek king”

On January 7, a number of Tesla owners drove to Tesla (Changsha Qingzhuhu Delivery Center) to ask for an explanation.Photo/Reporter Wu Huakang

Reporter Wu Huakang reports from Changsha

On January 6, Tesla’s official website showed that Tesla’s Model Y and Model 3 models had dropped significantly in price. Many Tesla owners expressed unacceptable news after hearing the news.

On January 7, more than 100 Tesla owners in Changsha gathered at Tesla (Changsha Qingzhuhu Delivery Center) to discuss the case. Some car owners reported to Xiaoxiang Morning News (wechat: xxcbbaooliao) through Toutiao Changsha Channel “Toutiao Help” Chenyi helped the reporter to reflect that when buying a car recently, the salesman urged the car owner to pick up the car many times, saying that it was the “lowest price” and “the subsidy will be canceled soon”. spread between.

On January 7, Chenyi helped reporters call Tesla customer service to ask whether Tesla would issue a compensation policy for recent car owners. As of press time, no reply has been received.

Sudden price cuts, car owners discussing arguments

On January 6, according to Tesla China’s official website, the Model 3 rear-drive version dropped 36,000 yuan, from 265,900 yuan to 229,900 yuan; the Model 3 high-performance version dropped 20,000 yuan, from 349,900 yuan to 329,900 yuan. The Model Y rear-drive version dropped 29,000 yuan, from 288,900 yuan to 259,900 yuan; the Model Y long-endurance version dropped 48,000 yuan, from 357,900 yuan to 309,900 yuan; Yuan fell to 359,900 yuan.

After learning of the news, on January 7, more than 100 recent Tesla owners gathered at Tesla (Changsha Qingzhu Lake Delivery Center) to discuss their explanations. The owners said that Tesla’s sudden and sharp price cut this time , did not propose any compensation policy for old car owners, which hurt the hearts of old car owners, and some car owners even bought cars in recent days.

“The price was cut sharply without any warning. I only drove the car back for a total of more than 30 kilometers. I feel very wronged.” Mr. Deng, the owner of the car, said that he picked up the Model Y rear-wheel drive version on the afternoon of January 4, and the purchase price was 27.89. ten thousand yuan. “Now it has been directly reduced by 19,000, and when I picked up the car, the salesman said it was the lowest price in history, and urged me to pick up the car quickly.”

The owner, Ms. Shi, also bought the car on January 4. Ms. Shi said, “When I drive out now, people say that the owner of the Tesla is a leek. It is really a waste of money, and the license plate has not yet been issued.”

In September 2022, Mr. Chen, the owner of the car, said that the price of the Model Y rear-drive version he bought at that time was 316,900 yuan. “It has dropped wave after wave. It has dropped by almost 60,000 yuan. Friends around me said that leeks are about to become ‘leek kings’ when they see me. The key is that sales urge you in a way of inducement. Tesla also There is no compensation for old car owners.”

Tesla: Insist on pricing at cost

In Tesla (Changsha Qingzhuhu Delivery Center), several Tesla owners jointly signed and pledged to file a claim for rights protection: “I hope to get compensation for 100,000 kilometers of overcharging, 1 million credits, FSD lifetime use rights, and 5-year extended warranty.”

On January 7, Chenyi helped the reporter contact the relevant person in charge of Tesla (Changsha Qingzhuhu Delivery Center) on the matter, and he said that Tesla would reply in a unified manner.

In response to Tesla’s price cut incident, on January 6, Tao Lin, Tesla’s vice president of external affairs, posted on Weibo, “Behind Tesla’s price adjustments, there are countless engineering innovations, which are essentially unique and excellent laws of cost control. , Insist on pricing at cost”… But in the Weibo comment area, there was a message saying that “the statement is false justice” and “cold the hearts of old car owners”.

In the afternoon of the same day, Chenyi assisted the reporter to call Tesla’s customer service and asked whether Tesla would introduce a compensation policy for recent car owners. As of press time, no reply has been received.

According to online news, after Tesla’s sharp price cut, some Tesla owners went to the Taikoo Li store in Chengdu to collectively defend their rights, and swept away the gifts, snacks, and water in the store; at the same time, these car owners also signed the rights appeal. Draw a bet and demand compensation from Tesla.

Liu Yan, member of the management committee and deputy director of Hunan United Entrepreneurship Law Firm, said that the rise and fall of vehicle prices is a market behavior. As a consumer, if you are more sensitive to prices when purchasing large items, you should do more rational analysis and abide by the spirit of market contracts. At the same time, he said that if the salesman promises to consumers that the price of the vehicle will not be reduced when selling the car, or guarantees that the price of the vehicle will not be reduced within a certain period of time, it can be determined that the salesman has a negligence or fraud in contracting, and he can be required to make compensation.

Source: Xiaoxiang Morning News