Against power shortages – What the regulations mean for consumers

Against power shortages – What the regulations mean for consumers

If a bottleneck is imminent, according to the Federal Network Agency’s concept, wall boxes, for example, should be able to be throttled down to an output of 3.7 kilowatts in order to prevent overloading. The German Association of the Automotive Industry (VDA) expects the charging time for e-cars to be three times as long and warns of “considerable losses in comfort” and even usage restrictions.

The Federal Association of Heat Pumps states that there are already voluntary agreements in place to switch off heat pumps for up to two hours to compensate for peak periods – without any loss of comfort for households. According to the key points of the Federal Network Agency, however, this should become mandatory. The association complained that there were still no detailed specifications. According to the manufacturers, many existing heat pumps cannot be technically reduced to an output of 3.7 kilowatts. They would then automatically turn off completely.

