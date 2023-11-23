Home » Amazon Prepares for Black Friday: Offers, Discounts, and Tips to Avoid Scams
Business

by admin
Amazon Prepared for Black Friday Week

The online sales giant Amazon is ready for the “Black Friday” shopping week, which has already begun. In addition to offering a wide range of offers and discounts, the company is also providing advice to avoid scams during this time of increased attempts of this type.

According to a report in the Spanish press, Amazon’s logistics centers in Europe are fully prepared and stocked for one of the most important weeks of offers of the year. Big brands such as Nike, Adidas, Apple, and Gucci are already sending their products to be distributed worldwide through Amazon.

Amazon’s Black Friday Week, which begins on November 17 and lasts until November 27, offers customers the opportunity to get ahead on their Christmas shopping at low prices with fast delivery, even on the same day. Daniel Arenas, head of retail promotions at Amazon Europe, stated, “We want customers to be able to save on their purchases and receive them easily and comfortably at the address they prefer.”

Currently, Amazon is offering discounts of up to 45% on select products in categories such as electronics, toys, home, fashion, beauty, and Amazon devices. For example, tablets from the company are available starting at $74.

To help customers avoid scams during Black Friday, Amazon offers some advice, such as always using official Amazon channels for communication, not giving in to false emergencies, and not providing personal information or payment information over the phone. The company emphasizes that they will never ask for payment information or gift cards over the phone.

Amazon also recommends that customers always check the links they are interacting with, look for spelling errors or duplicate characters, and go directly to Amazon.com for any assistance related to Amazon devices or services, orders, or account changes.

