Black Friday at Walmart: these are the offers for less than $25 dollars

Walmart Launches Black Friday Deals for Less Than $25

As the holiday season approaches, Walmart has announced a wide range of products on sale for Black Friday, all priced at less than $25. Whether in physical stores or through the website, customers can find everything they need for the holidays at significant savings.

Some of the deals on offer include clothing, footwear, accessories, toys, home appliances, and more, all priced at $25 or less.

Among the bargains available are the No Boundaries Juniors Shaker Stitch Crewneck Sweater for $8, the Magic Bullet 7-Piece Personal Blender for $15, and the Intex Prestige 15″ inflatable bed with built-in USB powered pump for $25. Other items on sale include the Black + Decker EV1416 3-in-1 Lightweight Corded Upright Portable Multi-Surface Vacuum Cleaner for $18, the Pawz by Bearpaw Women’s Amy Suede Boots for $18.81, and the Need For Speed: Unbound for PlayStation 5 for $20.

Additionally, Walmart is offering the CoComelon Storybook Treasury for only $5, The Pioneer Woman Prairie Signature 4-Quart Cast Aluminum Jumbo Skillet for $18, and the Athletic Works Girls’ 2-Piece Fleece Sweatshirt and Joggers Set for $10.

In anticipation of Thanksgiving Day, which will see many stores closed, Walmart is urging customers to anticipate their purchases and carefully check the opening hours of the stores to avoid any setbacks.

With Thanksgiving around the corner, it’s the perfect time to take advantage of Walmart’s Black Friday deals and make significant savings on holiday shopping.

Share this: Facebook

X

