Banca di Asti, the board of directors has proposed a dividend of 0.20 euro

Bank of Asti archive the 2022 with rising numbers. The Board of Directors approved a useful to 36.2 million euros, beyond the estimates of budget. In the assembly of shareholders of April will be proposed a dividing of 0.20 euro per share, up 33% compared to last year, for a total of 14.1 million euro.

Also growing are the credits towards customers exceeding 7.5 billion euros, up by 5.9% compared to 2021: a strong demonstration of the ability to listen and to concretely intervene in favor of the needs of families and companies. THE collection volumes overall they are substantially stable at 17.2 billion, despite the strong impact on the value of securities due to the performance of the financial markets.

Noteworthy are the liquidity indicators ei capital ratiosall well above the minimum limits established by Bank of Italy, which confirm the robustness of the group. The data speak for themselves and demonstrate once again the validity of the guidelines undertaken and the ability of the group to deal positively with adverse events, to protect the patrimony of their customers. Good news on the front too hiring: following the 48 departures, 82 young people will join the 2,100 employees of the Cassa di Risparmio di Asti.

