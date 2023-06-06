Based on the existing foundation, enlarge the characteristic advantages and build “four beams and eight pillars” “33618” Chongqing will make every effort to build a modern manufacturing cluster system in the next five years-Chongqing Today-Hualong.com

On June 5, Chongqing City held a conference on promoting the high-quality development of the manufacturing industry, and proposed to focus on building the “33618” modern manufacturing cluster system, iteratively upgrading the manufacturing industry structure, and making every effort to build an important national advanced manufacturing center. In this process, accelerating the construction of a complete, advanced, and safe modern manufacturing cluster system will be a “key move.”

In accordance with the “Action Plan for Further Promoting the High-quality Development of Chongqing’s Manufacturing Industry in the New Era, New Journey (2023-2027) (Draft for Comment)” (hereinafter referred to as the “Action Plan”), Chongqing proposes to base itself on the existing foundation, amplify its unique advantages, and build a “Four beams and eight pillars” promote the city’s manufacturing industry to form an integrated cluster development of upstream and downstream collaboration, high-end and low-end collaboration, and cultivate a high-energy “33618” modern manufacturing cluster system.

Concentrate on building three trillion-level leading industrial clusters

The “Action Plan” proposes that aiming at the goal of cultivating world-class industrial clusters, Chongqing will make the three trillion-level industrial clusters bigger, stronger and better, intelligent network-connected new energy vehicles, new-generation electronic information manufacturing, and advanced materials, and promote these three Such industries have become the mainstay of “manufacturing a strong city”.

In terms of intelligent networked new energy vehicles, we will strengthen the integration of vehicle production capacity, promote the concentration of vehicle production capacity to advantageous enterprises, and switch from fuel vehicle production capacity to new energy vehicle production capacity; accelerate the adjustment of vehicle product structure, and support leading enterprises to build a highly recognized market. Product matrix; vigorously develop key supporting links such as automotive chips and automotive software, and build the most complete supporting system for intelligent networked new energy automotive parts in China; accelerate the construction of infrastructure and service systems such as charging and swapping, hydrogen filling, and vehicle-road coordination , to promote the development of post-market links such as smart travel.

In terms of the new generation of electronic information manufacturing industry, brand owners and complete machine manufacturers will be guided to increase the deployment of mid-to-high-end computers and smart phones in Chongqing; strengthen the cultivation of new intelligent terminal products such as service robots and Internet of Things devices, and enrich the categories of electronic terminals; Promote the implementation of a number of landmark projects such as compound semiconductors and automotive-grade chips, and form core competitiveness in the field of characteristic process integrated circuits and new display; accelerate the development of electronic components such as printed circuit boards and sensors, and form a more complete set of electronic components system.

In terms of advanced materials, we will speed up the structural adjustment of raw materials such as metallurgy and building materials, vigorously develop light alloys, high-quality steel, etc.; strengthen the cultivation of photovoltaic materials, lithium battery materials, and hydrogen energy materials to form new growth points in the industry; strengthen the development and utilization of mineral resources and Layout of basic materials field.

Upgrading and building three 500-billion-level pillar industry clusters

According to the “Action Plan”, Chongqing will adhere to the “two-pronged approach” of the cultivation of emerging industries and the transformation and upgrading of traditional advantageous industries, accelerate the innovation and development of industrial clusters of intelligent equipment and intelligent manufacturing, food and agricultural product processing, and software information services, and promote the respective development of the above three types of industries. Form an output value of 500 billion.

In terms of intelligent equipment and intelligent manufacturing, we will strengthen the research and development of key technical equipment for intelligent manufacturing such as industrial robots and CNC machine tools, and cultivate the overall solution for intelligent manufacturing; promote the widespread implantation of sensor devices, communication modules and control systems on various equipment machines; Implement the “complete machine + parts” double promotion action to promote the upgrading and development of basic equipment such as gears and bearings.

In terms of food and agricultural product processing, we will strengthen the construction of high-standard planting and breeding bases, build a bulk agricultural product distribution, trading and distribution system, and enrich the supply of high-quality raw materials; strengthen the research and development of modern processing technology, promote the reduction and efficiency of processing links, and form grain and oil, fruits and vegetables, and leisure Food, prepared dishes, hot pot ingredients and other iconic processing chains; strengthen the research and development of flavor retention technology and product creative design, and cultivate a batch of “small and beautiful” new categories and new products of food industrialization.

In terms of software information services, continue to implement the “Starry Sky” action plan in depth, and accelerate the creation of China‘s famous software city and China‘s famous software park; promote the ecological construction of software open source, strengthen the research and development of technical products such as industrial software and automotive software, and enrich the industrial system of software information services ; Strengthen the R&D and application of technologies such as artificial intelligence and big data, and enhance the software definition and service value-added capabilities.

Innovate and create 6 industrial clusters with 100 billion-level characteristics and advantages

In order to seize new outlets for industrial transformation and amplify the industry’s “first-mover” advantage, the “Action Plan” proposes that Chongqing will do a good job in attracting investment from chain-oriented enterprises and key enterprises, and do a good job in investing in iconic and leading major manufacturing projects to create a 6 Large hundreds of billions of industrial clusters with characteristics and advantages——

New display. Promote the formation of the first-mover advantage of next-generation flat-panel display, drive the coordinated development of upstream optical materials, glass substrates, and downstream display modules, display devices, etc.; strengthen the introduction of ultra-high-definition video and content companies, and promote the integrated development of “hardware + content”.

High-end motorcycles. Strengthen the research and development of new energy motorcycles and large-displacement cruisers, racing cars, off-road vehicles and other mid-to-high-end motorcycle products; vigorously develop key components such as high-end frames and electric drives that are suitable for high-end motorcycles, and improve the local supporting system.

light alloy material. Strengthen the research and development of aluminum, magnesium, titanium and other light alloy technologies, consolidate and enhance the competitive advantages in aerospace materials and other fields, expand the supply of lightweight products suitable for transportation equipment; use precision processing capabilities as a lead, promote the development of smelting links, and enhance the upstream material supply guarantee capability .

Light spinning. Accelerate the cultivation of emerging consumer goods such as sporting goods and elderly products; promote the green transformation of industries such as papermaking, paper products, and daily-use glass, and build a production base for green packaging products in the west; vigorously undertake orders from domestic and foreign clothing and apparel industries; link international consumption centers with cities and The construction of international tourism destinations has formed a batch of cultural and creative products with Chongqing characteristics.

biomedicine. Increase investment in innovation in key areas such as antibodies and vaccines, and promote a number of key products to be approved for marketing; focus on drug demand in major disease areas, and accelerate the development of innovative chemical drugs and high-end preparations based on new targets and new mechanisms of action; Undertake the transfer of raw material medicine industry, and strengthen the characteristic raw material medicine and excipients.

New energy and new energy storage. Vigorously promote the development and application of electrochemical energy storage technology products, and make breakthroughs in technical products such as mechanical energy storage; accelerate the iteration of wind turbines, smart transformers and other products; actively cultivate solar photovoltaics, pumped storage turbines, hydrogen production and storage and transportation, etc. Technical products; strengthen the integrated application of new energy and new energy storage technologies.

Cultivate and expand 18 “new star” industrial clusters

Facing the frontiers of world science and technology, the “Action Plan” plans to lay out a number of future industrial pilot areas, including the cultivation of 6 future industrial clusters and 12 high-growth industrial clusters of 50 billion and 10 billion.

Among them, the six future industrial clusters are——

satellite internet. Accelerate the construction of satellite communication network; promote the integration of satellite communication technology, Beidou technology and other technologies, deploy and carry out pilot demonstrations in the fields of industrial Internet, Internet of Vehicles and other fields, and use commercial operations as the traction to drive the development of low-cost satellites and other links, and extend the industrial chain; promote support Satellite communication technology, communication chips and communication modules of Beidou technology are embedded in automobiles and other products to expand application scenarios.

biological manufacturing. Research biotechnology alternative paths for chemical raw materials and processes, accelerate the development of biochemical products such as degradable polymer materials and biopesticides; strengthen the research and development of biofood technologies such as food synthesis bioengineering technology; do a good job in other biomanufacturing fields such as bioagriculture and bioenergy R & D layout, expand the bio-manufacturing industry system.

life sciences. Systematic deployment of research and development forces in the fields of brain and brain-inspired science, cellular immunity, etc., strive to discover new mechanisms for the prevention and treatment of several major diseases; promote the transformation and clinical application of cutting-edge medical technologies, and drive the development of new drugs, artificial organs and other industries.

metaverse. Strengthen the research and development of technologies such as human-computer interaction and advanced computing, and accelerate the development of interactive terminal products; strengthen the research and development of digital tools such as 3D graphics and image engines, and do a good job in IP cultivation and protection; explore the application scenarios of interactive technologies in the fields of industry, commerce, cultural tourism, etc.

Cutting-edge new materials. Accelerate the pace of industrialization and commercialization of airgel, graphene, etc., and promote the development of metamaterials; strengthen the research and development layout of fourth-generation compound semiconductor materials, smart materials, etc., and form a number of innovative achievements with broad driving force.

future energy. Strengthen the research and development of advanced optical technology, build a new solar thermal power generation technology system; closely track the latest developments in fourth-generation nuclear power technology, and strive for the landing of test devices; actively deploy new hydrogen storage and other hydrogen production and utilization “new tracks”.

In addition, Chongqing will also focus on subdivided fields, highlight specialization and regional development paths, and cultivate 12 high-growth industrial clusters, including power semiconductors and integrated circuits, AI and robots, servers, smart homes, sensors and instruments, smart Manufacturing equipment, power equipment, agricultural machinery equipment, fiber and composite materials, synthetic materials, modern Chinese medicine, and medical equipment will further enrich the city’s advanced manufacturing cluster system.

(This version of the manuscript was written by reporters Xia Yuan and Tang Qin)

The “Eight Special Actions” draw a “construction plan” for the high-quality development of Chongqing’s manufacturing industry

Science and technology innovation industry innovation through action

Deploy the innovation chain around the industrial chain, strengthen the dominant position of enterprises in innovation, and support the leading “chain master” enterprises to build innovation platforms; deploy the industrial chain around the innovation chain, and implement the pilot demonstration of the transformation path of “industrial research institute + industrial fund + industrial park” scientific and technological achievements, Regularly publish lists of innovative application scenarios and city opportunities.

High-quality enterprise agglomeration and cultivation action

Comprehensively strengthen central-local cooperation, attract more leading “chain owners” enterprises to implement leapfrog development plans; promote the gradient growth of small and medium-sized enterprises, build a service resource pool for small and medium-sized enterprises; promote the coordinated development of various enterprises, deepen the reform of municipal state-owned enterprises, and never Firmly support the development and growth of private enterprises, and actively seek foreign investment in the field of advanced manufacturing.

Actions to Improve Quality and Efficiency of Chongqing Manufacturing

Optimize product categories and support enterprises to carry out personalized customization and flexible production; improve product quality and guide enterprises to carry out high-level product quality construction; cultivate well-known brands and actively cultivate manufacturing industry brands, regional brands and cluster brands; deepen advanced manufacturing and Integration of modern service industries, development of modern service industries such as technology services.

comprehensive digital transformation

Build a digital economic system by integrating the four-tier system of infrastructure, data resources, capability components, and business applications; promote the intelligentization of production processes, and accelerate the integration and application of artificial intelligence and 5G in manufacturing enterprises; promote the networking of industrial organizations and strengthen various industrial Internets Platform enterprises are introduced.

Green and Low Carbon Development Action

Promote energy conservation and carbon reduction in key industries, promote the establishment of a green and low-carbon basic data platform for the entire life cycle of key products; improve the green manufacturing system, accelerate the construction of green parks and green factories, promote the construction of green design basic databases, and build a green supply chain; promote resource recycling , Improve the recycling network of renewable resources.

Industrial layout adjustment and optimization actions

Accelerate the development of advanced manufacturing in western Chongqing, optimize the manufacturing functions of the central urban area; strengthen the “flagship” functions of Liangjiang New District and Western Science City Chongqing High-tech Zone; promote the joint development of other districts and counties in the city, and cultivate the formation of “Changfu Dianliang” “Wankaiyun” and other advanced manufacturing clusters.

Deepening Open Cooperation Actions

Comprehensively promote the coordinated development of the manufacturing industry in the twin-city economic circle in the Chengdu-Chongqing region, and closely cooperate with the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region, the Yangtze River Delta, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area, and other provinces in the Yangtze River Economic Belt on production capacity and technology; successfully organize activities such as the West-West Trade Fair and Smart Expo, Give full play to the advantages of the new land-sea channel in the west, and form an international management system with dual output of technology and brand.

Actions to improve element support capabilities

Improve financial security capabilities and promote the cultivation of listed companies in the manufacturing industry; improve talent security capabilities and promote various talent policies to be more inclined to the manufacturing sector; improve energy security capabilities and accelerate the construction of projects such as Xinjiang power into Chongqing and Sichuan-Chongqing power integration; Improve the land use guarantee ability and improve the efficiency and benefit of industrial land use.

Development Achievements of Chongqing’s Manufacturing Industry

(Data as of the end of 2022)

2.82 trillion yuan

Scale industry revenue increased from 1.97 trillion yuan in 2018 to 2.82 trillion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 7.7%

1.4 times

The proportion of strategic emerging industries in large-scale industries accounted for 31.1% of the added value of large-scale industries, of which the added value of the new energy automobile industry increased by 1.4 times

8.3%

The average annual growth rate of investment in the field of advanced manufacturing is 8.3%, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the national average

54

Among the 98 state-owned enterprises supervised by the State-owned Assets Supervision and Administration Commission of the State Council, 54 have branches or cooperation projects in Chongqing

62.65 billion yuan

The city’s state-owned manufacturing enterprises achieved a revenue of 62.65 billion yuan and a total profit of 4.155 billion yuan; the city’s private manufacturing enterprises accelerated their development, contributing more than 80% of the city’s large-scale industrial enterprises

255

There are 255 state-level specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises, 43,000 scientific and technological enterprises, and 6,438 high-tech enterprises

10

There are 10 districts whose scale industrial revenue exceeds 100 billion yuan, 3 of which exceed 200 billion yuan; 50 industrial parks above the city level contribute more than 85% of the city’s industrial output value and gather 70% of the city’s large-scale enterprises

127

127 smart factories and 734 digital workshops have been built, and the national top-level node (Chongqing) for industrial Internet identification analysis has connected 10 provinces and cities, 39 second-level nodes, and 20,000 enterprises. bit

52

Built 52 national-level green factories, 5 green parks, 5 green supply chains, and 48 green design products

Chongqing is building an important national advanced manufacturing center

target task

By 2027, significant progress will be made in the construction of an important national advanced manufacturing center, and it will become an important industrial backup base for the national manufacturing industry, a leading area for industrial transformation, a demonstration area for transformation and upgrading, and a gathering area for high-quality enterprises.

New breakthroughs in scale and energy levels

The revenue of industrial enterprises above designated size will reach 4 trillion yuan, and the added value of manufacturing industry will account for 28% of the regional GDP.

Innovation enables new breakthroughs

The R&D investment of industrial enterprises above the designated size exceeds 80 billion yuan, and the investment intensity increases to 2%. The proportion of enterprises with R&D institutions and R&D activities increases to 40% and 60% respectively. The industry quality competitiveness index has risen to above 92

Structural optimization achieves new breakthroughs

The clustered development of the manufacturing industry has formed a new system, and the added value of strategic emerging industries and high-tech manufacturing accounted for 36% and 22% of the added value of the designated industrial added value respectively.

New breakthroughs in green and low-carbon transformation

The value-added energy consumption of industrial units above the designated size will drop by 13% compared with 2022, and the decline in carbon dioxide emissions will be greater than the decline in the whole society

Spatial layout achieves new breakthrough

The synergistic and linked development pattern of “one district, two groups” manufacturing industry has basically taken shape, and the Western Yu area has become a new highland for the development of advanced manufacturing in the city and a demonstration area for the coordinated development of advanced manufacturing in Chengdu and Chongqing. %, the output per unit of industrial land increased to 7.5 billion yuan/square kilometer

The upgrading of the main body of the enterprise achieves new breakthroughs

The number of listed industrial enterprises with an annual operating income of over 100 billion, over 10 billion, and 100 increased to 5, 50, and 100 respectively, and the number of single champions in manufacturing, specialized and special new “little giant” enterprises, high-tech enterprises, and technology-based enterprises achieved four “Doubling”, the four types of enterprises increased to 30, 500, 12,800 and 86,000 respectively

(Data source: Municipal Economic and Information Commission)