Pia Tofall has become self-employed with a consultancy.
When Pia Tofall introduces herself, things get complicated. On paper, she studies business psychology in Cologne. But she spends 80 percent of her time working as a social media consultant. “I can’t imagine myself as a student anymore,” she jokingly told Business Insider about herself.

“Creator” is called Tofall. She advises influencers on how to produce content, creates concepts and sometimes also produces the posts. Her customers include the influencer Lisa Küppers – a million people follow her on Instagram alone – and the FDP politician Suzanne Seehoferdaughter of CSU man Horst Seehofer.

At Seehofer, for example, it was about designing their own brand, explains Tofall. “It was about how the brand should be represented, what content should be published and what goals the social media accounts should have,” says the student. Here she taught her the “rules of the game” of the platforms. “Like how best to create content or how to build a video.”

This is how Tofall built her business.

work while studying

