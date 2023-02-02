Listen to the audio version of the article

In 2022, BMW Italia reconfirmed its leadership in the premium segment. This year’s objectives aim to consolidate this position thanks to the arrival of many new models, the strategies defined to further strengthen sales and the frontrunner role of sustainable mobility, as well as innovative communication projects for electromobility, such as the one that will be unveiled during the week of the Sanremo Festival which will also have an international development.

Bmw Italia, excellent results for all brands

Describing last year’s performance before introducing the 2023 plan in Courmayeur, in the BMW Space inspired by the House of BMW in Milan where the M3 Touring paraded for the first time, Massimiliano di Silvestre, President and CEO of BMW Italia, illustrated that “the BMW Group has once again significantly accelerated its growth in electric mobility. As announced a few days ago, we managed to double BEV sales compared to 2021 (+107.7%) with a total of 215,755 fully electric BMW and Mini vehicles delivered. An important milestone was reached when we delivered our 500th all-electric vehicle towards the end of last year. If we look at the overall data for 2022, we delivered a total of 2,399,636 BMW, Mini and Rolls-Royce vehicles, a slight decrease of 4.8% compared to the previous year. 2022 was a year in which all sectors faced adversity due to supply shortages, pandemic-induced closures in China and conflict in Ukraine.

The main impact was felt in the first six months of the year, with deliveries down year-on-year, while the second half of 2022 was up. This picture includes the absolute leadership of BMW in the premium sector and the 35.6% growth in sales of electrified cars compared to the previous year, the absolute sales record of BMW M Gmbh which also launched its first electric models which has opened a new chapter in its fifty-year history by independently developing the Xm which is also its first plug-in car. Positive results also for Mini in the electromobility sector and BMW Motorrad, which recorded an increase in sales with which it achieved the best result ever. “In Italy – continues Massimiliano di Silvestre – we confirmed our leadership of the premium market at Group level with 65,287 units sold, a slight decrease (-6.2%) compared to the previous year due to issues of limited product availability which they conditioned especially in the third quarter in the face of an order intake which was the best ever for BMW Italy and which today allows us to be able to count on a very important portfolio for all the Group’s brands. The Group’s leadership in the premium segment of electrified cars was also confirmed with a 33% share and 11,776 cars sold (+13.3% compared to 2021) of the BMW and Mini brands.

BMW Italy, prospects for 2023 at a global and national level

Among the BMW Group’s goals for 2023 is to deliver at least 15% of electric cars globally, thanks also to the arrival of the new generation of the 5 series in which the full-electric variant will be present immediately. This model will expand the portfolio of BMW-branded BEVs in which, so far, the iX1, the i4, the i7 and the iX and the interpretations of the M brand are present. In addition, two new electric cars will arrive in the Mini range and the Specter coupe which will be Rolls Royce’s first zero emission model. “In Italy – continues Massimiliano di Silvestre – in line with what will happen globally, we want to increase our segment share in the premium market, consolidate our leadership in the electrified market thanks also to the launch of the iX1 and i5 and the new i4 eDrive35.

We also want to conquer the leadership in the super sports segment by being able to count on extraordinary products such as the M2 Coupé and the M3 Touring which are particularly appreciated by the Italian public. Great focus on ours and the network also on the BMW X3 which is still a market benchmark today, awaiting the arrival of the new versions of the X5 and X6 which have always been highly appreciated by Italian customers”. Alongside these objectives are the celebrations for 50 years of BMW Italia, 20 years of BMW Rome, 100 years of BMW Motorrad and 110 years of the Mini plant in Oxford.