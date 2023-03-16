Home Business Boost like never before! OPPO Lau Zuohu: Find X6 will usher in a new era of mobile imaging
Boost like never before! OPPO Lau Zuohu: Find X6 will usher in a new era of mobile imaging

Today, OPPO officially announced the new generation of video flagship OPPO Find X6 series,Liu Zuohu, chief product officer of OPPO, also answered many questions from users about this phone.

In the answer, Liu Zuohu said,The improvement of the imaging capabilities of the Find X6 series is unprecedented, and mobile imaging is about to enter a new era.

At the same time, he said that he will “eliminate the main camera” on the Find X6 series; he believes that the camera of the flagship mobile phone should not have a primary or secondary camera, and the camera of each focal length can take effective pictures no matter what the light conditions are. A good photo with a sense of work can be called the flagship of the image.

When it comes to telephoto, Liu Zuohu believes that the peak of telephoto is “better than dark light”, and only a telephoto that can produce a sense of work under any light conditions is a good telephoto.

At the same time, the excellent video performance of the OPPO Find X6 series is not limited to the Pro version.According to Liu Zuohu’s answer, the standard version of Find X6 also has an image experience that surpasses that of other mobile phone Pro versions.

It is worth mentioning that while fully demonstrating OPPO’s official confidence in the Find X6 series of images, Lau Zuohu also said that in addition to images, Find X6 also has a bright spot that is “the brightest in the industry”, but did not disclose details.

OPPO Find X6 series will be officially released on March 21,As OPPO’s imaging flagship in 2023, the performance of this product is undoubtedly worth looking forward to.

