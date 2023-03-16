Listen to the audio version of the article

Fendi will be one of the special guests at the 104th edition of Pitti Uomo. The maison of the Lvmh group will present the men’s spring summer 2024 collection in Florence on June 15 with a fashion show to be held in the new Fendi Factory opened in autumn 2022 in Bagno a Ripoli, in the province of Florence.

“It is a special place for our artisans and for the local community, because it represents Fendi’s heritage and creativity, cultivating the precious skills of the artisans and preserving Made in Italy”, said Serge Brunschwig, chairman and CEO of Fendi. Silvia Venturini Fendi, who is the artistic director of menswear and accessories for the maison, also said she was enthusiastic about the choice: «It will be a unique opportunity to see our products come to life right in the place where our craftsmen make them, placing them for that day center stage», said Venturini Fendi.

The fashion show represents one of the most important events of the Florentine event, scheduled from 13 to 16 June 2023. «This presentation is further confirmation of the international standing of the show and the qualitative level of its special events. I then underline the importance of the renewed union of intents with the National Chamber of Italian Fashion, with which we share the objective of promoting and enhancing the best Italian fashion in contexts of global significance: each organization with its specificities and its references, both aware that the complementary sequence of Florence–Milan appointments is an essential factor for the entire national men’s fashion system», said Antonio Dematteis, newly elected president of Pitti Immagine.

The fashion show – which until today has always taken place in the Milanese headquarters of the maison, with exceptions such as in 2021, when it showed at the Palazzo della Civiltà dell’Eur (the real headquarters of the company) – marks a bit the passage of the baton between the two capitals of Italian menswear and beyond: Florence and Milan. Starting from January 2024, with the fw 24/25 men’s collection, Fendi will be back on the calendar in Milan.