Home Entertainment Looking back and smiling at God: the recent photos of the former goddess Zhang Min attract netizens to watch the 54-year-old elegant temperament–fast technology–technology changes the future
by admin
2022-11-18

Recently, photos of the goddess Zhang Min appearing at a party in Zhejiang were exposed, sparking heated discussions.

In the photo, Zhang Min is in a cheap Chinese restaurant, wearing a white sweater with a khaki plush jacket, dressed very softly, she also wears a pair of light-colored sunglasses, with a very alienated expression.

Zhang Min, who hasn’t shown his face for a long time, seems to have lost a lot of weight, and his double eyelids have become single eyelids, making him feel very tired. But when several fans came forward to ask for a group photo, she complied with each other’s request.

After Zhang Min’s recent photos were exposed, many netizens heatedly discussed. Some people said that Zhang Min’s temperament is still the same, but his appearance has changed a lot.

The 54-year-old Zhang Min is a veteran actor in the industry. He has starred in film and television works such as “Fight Back to School” and “Yi Tian Tu Long Ji”.

