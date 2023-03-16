Home News Deutschlandticket and citizen’s allowance: Where can you get cheaper social tickets?
News

Deutschlandticket and citizen's allowance: Where can you get cheaper social tickets?

by admin
Deutschlandticket and citizen’s allowance: Where can you get cheaper social tickets?

Berlin
The 49-euro ticket should come. But what about Hartz IV recipients? In the standard rate, not that much money is earmarked for public transport.

  • From May there will be a 49-euro ticket for local transport in Germany
  • Many people should be happy about the cheap offer – but it is too expensive for recipients of citizen income
  • Will the job center possibly cover the costs?

After the success of the 9-euro ticket, the federal and state governments decided to 49-Euro-Ticket agreed. According to the federal government, the conditions for the new environmental ticket are “paperless, nationwide and can be canceled monthly”.

Also read: 49-euro ticket – the most important information at a glance

The Deutschlandticket “has what it takes to tell the story of the public public transport to rewrite it,” said Federal Transport Minister Volker Wissing (FDP) during the decision-making debate in the German Bundestag. It has been decided to introduce it on May 1, 2023. Sales will begin at the beginning of April. After two years, it will be checked whether the environmental ticket will prove itself could.






The 49-euro ticket is intended to make using local public transport more attractive and attract as many passengers as possible. However, when calculating the price and the organization, the federal government has so far for certain persons questions left open.


