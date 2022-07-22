Home Business Cautious departure in Europe the day after the ECB rate hike – Errata Corrige
Cautious departure in Europe the day after the ECB rate hike – Errata Corrige

Cautious departure in Europe the day after the ECB rate hike – Errata Corrige

In partial correction of what is reported in the news of 09:23 today entitled: “Careful departure to Europe on the day after the ECB rate cut”, it is specified that the title erroneously refers to an ECB rate cut, while rates have been raised. We apologize to the readers.

Below is the corrected version of the news:

A cautious departure for the main European indices on the day after the ECB’s decision to raise rates by 50 basis points. The Ftse Mib opens lower and is currently just below parity at 21.189 points. The Dax index is at 13,220 points, down by 0.10%. The Eurostoxx 50 index is down by 0.24%; while the worst index is the Swedish one with a drop of 0.53%.

