Home » Climate goals: Federal government breaks the climate protection law – for the third time in a row
Business

Climate goals: Federal government breaks the climate protection law – for the third time in a row

by admin
Climate goals: Federal government breaks the climate protection law – for the third time in a row

When a small shopkeeper in Germany submits his advance sales tax return even one day late, the state often reacts quickly and consistently: the next day the tax office can punish the negligence with a sensitive late payment surcharge of two percent.

However, if a federal ministry breaks the Climate Protection Act, even if it happens again: nothing happens. The Expert Council for Climate Issues has now read the riot act to the federal government because of the questionable handling of the provisions of the Climate Protection Act (KSG).

See also  Leon Micro: In the first two months, non-net profit increased by about 253% year-on-year jqknews

You may also like

Repair expert: “You can tell bad products by...

Ferrari, Francesca Montini appointed Chief Communications Officer

Focal points – traces of a brown bear...

Udine, the CSX tears the city away from...

Horror scenario: why Commerzbank is imagining an apocalypse...

Enel: Covalis presents a list per il cda

U.S. stocks higher at close of trade; Dow...

Politics – SPD does not want to release...

Fondo Epsilon Difesa 100 Shares: Opinions and Features

War in Ukraine, pressure from the US and...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy