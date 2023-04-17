Climate goals: Federal government breaks the climate protection law – for the third time in a row

When a small shopkeeper in Germany submits his advance sales tax return even one day late, the state often reacts quickly and consistently: the next day the tax office can punish the negligence with a sensitive late payment surcharge of two percent.

However, if a federal ministry breaks the Climate Protection Act, even if it happens again: nothing happens. The Expert Council for Climate Issues has now read the riot act to the federal government because of the questionable handling of the provisions of the Climate Protection Act (KSG).