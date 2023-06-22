D’Alema, wine is better to drink than to sell: Silk Road Wines profit down

Silk Road Wines, D’Alema’s company closes 2022 with a declining profit

The wine of Massimo D’Alema & C. is not a big deal. The third balance sheet bears witness to this, filed a few days ago, by Silk Road Wines (“Silk Road Wines” from English). The company, based in Montecchio (Terni) and established in 2019, sees the former secretary of the DS as director together with the well-known winemaker Riccardo Cotarella: the two sons of the politician (Francesco and Giulia) each have 17.5% plus to get half of the capital, 15% is held by DL&M Advisor (dad D’Alema’s consultancy firm), while the remaining 50% is held by Cotarella’s three daughters (Dominga, Enrica and Marta).

The company, which wholesales wines outside the European Union, closed 2022 with revenues decreasing year on year from 72 thousand euros to 60 thousand euros and so theprofit has decreased from 66 thousand to 41 thousand euros, entirely carried forward, resulting in a shareholders’ equity of 188 thousand euros.

The company, which has liquidity of 172 thousand euros, “has continued to implement and perfect – reads the explanatory note – its organisational, administrative and accounting aspects which have also made it possible to implement, combining the historical analysis of the results with the examination of future plans, a business management model that allows for an early assessment of the economic effectscapital and financial aspects of management choices with a view to safeguarding corporate assets”.

