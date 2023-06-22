Home » D’Alema, wine is better to drink than to sell: Silk Road Wines profit down
Business

D’Alema, wine is better to drink than to sell: Silk Road Wines profit down

by admin
D’Alema, wine is better to drink than to sell: Silk Road Wines profit down

Silk Road Wines, D’Alema’s company closes 2022 with a declining profit

The wine of Massimo D’Alema & C. is not a big deal. The third balance sheet bears witness to this, filed a few days ago, by Silk Road Wines (“Silk Road Wines” from English). The company, based in Montecchio (Terni) and established in 2019, sees the former secretary of the DS as director together with the well-known winemaker Riccardo Cotarella: the two sons of the politician (Francesco and Giulia) each have 17.5% plus to get half of the capital, 15% is held by DL&M Advisor (dad D’Alema’s consultancy firm), while the remaining 50% is held by Cotarella’s three daughters (Dominga, Enrica and Marta).

READ ALSO: Companies abroad, the consultancy of “Baffino” D’Alema fails

The company, which wholesales wines outside the European Union, closed 2022 with revenues decreasing year on year from 72 thousand euros to 60 thousand euros and so theprofit has decreased from 66 thousand to 41 thousand euros, entirely carried forward, resulting in a shareholders’ equity of 188 thousand euros.

Cantina Le Madeleine, D’Alema’s wife leaves: her shares to her daughter

The company, which has liquidity of 172 thousand euros, “has continued to implement and perfect – reads the explanatory note – its organisational, administrative and accounting aspects which have also made it possible to implement, combining the historical analysis of the results with the examination of future plans, a business management model that allows for an early assessment of the economic effectscapital and financial aspects of management choices with a view to safeguarding corporate assets”.

See also  Vespa in Masseria and hidden advertising: Fnsi evaluates the complaint to the Antitrust

Subscribe to the newsletter

You may also like

Justice, the Antimafia against Nordio: “There are no...

I attended the Bundeswehr’s startup course

Tencent Tang Daosheng: Large-scale models are just the...

Federal Constitutional Court: Decision on German debt morale

Ipo Ferretti, yachts arrive on the stock exchange....

Politics – Scholz makes a government statement on...

Markets: “America First” is back in fashion among...

Can the latest interest rate cut boost the...

Stock exchange podcast: Bitcoin over 30,000 – New...

Legal gambling returns to pre-pandemic levels: in 2022,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy