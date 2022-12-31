DIGITAL360, an innovative SME listed on the Euronext Growth Milan market, announced today that it has concluded the acquisition of 100% of the shares of the company Ycon SAS based in Buenos Aires and its US branch Textualists LLC, based in Albuquerqe ( New Mexico).

With this further acquisition, the sixth completed in 2022 in the Latin American area, the path that aims to make the Group the point of reference for supporting the main global technology companies in their marketing and lead generation activities in the countries continues successfully. Spanish-speaking.

Ycon is a company specialized in the production of high quality editorial content and communication campaigns and supports its B2B customers in improving their image and commercial positioning in the reference market. The acquisition of Ycon follows in Argentina that of Xona, a marketing agency specializing in the B2B market and in the technology company sector.

As reported in the company note, the agreement provides for the purchase of 100% of the shares for a consideration of USD 130 thousand, to which an earn-out component may be added based on the achievement of certain economic results expected for the years 2023 and 2024 .

Meanwhile, in Piazza Affari, the Digital360 share is currently up by 0.68%, thus reaching 4.45 euros per share.