Easter 2023, a holiday business worth over 4 billion. Here are the tourist destinations between cities of art and villages

Good news for the tourism industry, a little less for the pockets of Italians. That of 2023 is an Easter full of contradictions, and not only for the atmospheric whims typical of the spring season. Traveling with the wind at your back the business that revolves around the holidays for the entire post-holiday week, thanks also to the contribution of those who come from across the border, to record levels for the first half of April.

This was predicted by a survey conducted by CNA Turismo e Commercio among the members of the association from all over Italy: overall they will be three millions i tourists who will stay at least one night in hotels or non-hotel facilities. With the result of reaching or even exceeding the levels of 2019, the last season before the Covid epidemic. Over two million will be Italians, around a million foreigners.

For an overall economic movement that will reach i four billion Of euro, obviously excluding the contribution of domestic hikers, who will limit their “holiday” to a single day trip, and of those who will go to second homes. The countries of origin from which foreign tourists are flowing to Italy in greater numbers are, as regards Europe, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain and Holland, as regards the other continents, the United States of America, Canada, Japan, the rest of Asia and generally the Mediterranean and Middle Eastern area.

Thanks above all to the contribution of the foreign influx, the cities and villages of art are destined to experience an excellent moment. Between city to excel as an attractive destination will be Venice, Rome, Milan, Florence, Naples. Also expected in great dust Turin and Palermo, Catania and Verona, Genoa and Ravenna. But the desire for beauty will not stop at cities. Holidaymakers this year will discover new areas and beat urban centers and small towns of Marche, Umbria, Abruzzo, Basilicata, Molise, with nature which in turn will cut its own “slice of cake” with the sea of ​​Puglia, Calabria, Sicily, Sardinia or the mountains of the Alps.

