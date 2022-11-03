Among the novelties on board, the great attention to sustainability stands out: the headliner is made with recycled wallpaper, the door panels are customized with paint free of volatile organic compounds and the vegan leather seat covers contain Tencel, a biological fabric obtained from eucalyptus fibers.

Up to 463 km in electric



The new electric Kia Niro declares a range of 463 kilometers (Wltp homologation cycle) and is powered by the 150 kW engine with a torque of 255 Nm. Top speed is 167 km / h and 0-100 sprint. km / h is covered in 7.8 seconds. The drag coefficient is only 0.29. The electric Niro uses a 64.8 kWh lithium-ion battery that takes just 43 minutes to recharge from 10-80% with a DC fast charger. In cold temperatures, to reduce charging times and optimize battery performance, the system uses air conditioning to preheat the battery once a charging point has been selected as the destination.

Driving assistance systems level 2

Among the innovations present on the latest generation of Kia Niro comes an even more complete package of Adas assistants, able to ensure the second level 2 on the front of autonomous driving. The Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) monitors the danger of collisions with other road users and pedestrians. The system signals the risk by means of an acoustic and visual warning and, in the most dangerous cases, it can intervene directly on the braking system.

Near intersections, the use of the direction indicator activates the Junction Turning function and on the electric the Junction Crossing function is able to recognize the arrival of another vehicle from the opposite direction. In the event that the system emits an audible warning and the driver does not intervene, the system will automatically apply the brakes to avoid the potential impact.

The front camera and the integrated navigation system work together to display the speed limit in force on the road you are on. The Intelligent Speed ​​Limit Assist (Isla) system displays the travel speed and projects a visual warning if the limit is exceeded. Among the novelties there is the Remote Smart Parking Assist, which allows you to get out of the vehicle before the end of the maneuvers. The Remote Smart Parking Assist is, in fact, a function that allows the vehicle to park autonomously by moving in a straight line, back and forth, using the surround cameras and ultrasonic sensors.