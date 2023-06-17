Home » Even children should be able to learn about professions




Even children should be able to get to know companies and professions – the project founder says: “So it’s absolutely a win-win situation”.

In the fight against the shortage of skilled workers, Sepp Dietrich relies on early enthusiasm for professions. To this end, he launched the FITNA project together with schools and companies ten years ago.

Sixth graders work at the vegetable farm and learn how to plant.

Image: Patrick Huerlimann

Sepp Dietrich is the only finalist in the dream castle from Eastern Switzerland. The highly active retiree from Vilters is now 84 years old and, among the 150 applicants, made it with his idea to offer workshop afternoons for schoolchildren from the
6th class to offer. The ideas competition is being held in Eastern Switzerland for the first time. During a three-country trip on the MS Sonnenkönigin on Tuesday, June 20th, the ten finalists will present their pioneering and innovative ideas to guests from politics, business, culture and science. The winner wins a meeting with the general secretaries of all major parties to take the idea straight to politics.

