During the energy crisis in Europe, attention is also focused on the individual gas storage locations in Germany. You can read here at news.de why, where and for how long maintenance work is being carried out.

At German gas storage locations, there is occasionally maintenance work that can temporarily interrupt the filling of the gas tanks. We will inform you about affected locations in this article Deutschland and go into the reasons for current maintenance. The article will be updated daily for you.

Current: Unplanned maintenance work on Uniper Energy Storage and Eneco gas storage

Every day, planned and unplanned maintenance work takes place at various locations of the operators of German gas storage facilities. In the following overview you can find out when, where and why gas storage facilities are currently not being operated properly.

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Etzel ESE (Uniper Energy Storage)

planned Maintenance work from 02/10/2023, 08:00 a.m. to 03/17/2023, 08:00 a.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Cavern maintenance. Possible restriction: Reduction of the working gas volume by up to 2.6%, reduction of the withdrawal rate by up to 4%.

Status: 03/17/2023, 08:26 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 03/27/2023, 08:00 to 04/14/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance of the compressor system. Possible restriction: Reduction of the injection quantity by up to 11%..

Status: 03/16/2023, 12:51 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

unplanned Maintenance work from 10/10/2022, 3:00 p.m. to 04/30/2023, 4:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Compressor maintenance. Potential Limitation: Reduction of injection rate by up to 50%, but no impact on the supply of THE SCB product.

Status: 03/16/2023, 12:39 p.m

RWE Gas Storage West / UGS Epe-L-RWEGSW

planned Maintenance work from 08/14/2023, 04:00 a.m. to 08/25/2023, 12:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance.

Status: 03/15/2023, 2:40 p.m

RWE Gas Storage West / UGS Epe-NL-RWEGSWEST

planned Maintenance work from 08/14/2023, 04:00 a.m. to 08/25/2023, 12:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance.

Status: 03/15/2023, 2:40 p.m

MET Speicher / UGS Reckrod

planned Maintenance work from 08/21/2023, 04:00 to 09/29/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Annual maintenance period. Entire storage facility eliminated..

Status: 03/13/2023, 2:01 p.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

planned Maintenance work from 03/12/2023, 07:00 to 03/12/2023, 08:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance of S82.

Status: 03/12/2023, 08:00 a.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

planned Maintenance work from 03/11/2023, 07:00 to 03/11/2023, 08:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance of S82.

Status: 03/11/2023, 08:00 a.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

planned Maintenance work from 03/08/2023, 2:00 p.m. to 03/08/2023, 3:00 p.m. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance of S81.

Status: 03/08/2023, 3:00 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 04/01/2023, 06:00 a.m. to 04/01/2023, 12:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the report: UST intends to convert several caverns of the Epe gas storage facility from L-gas to H-gas on April 1, 2023 as part of the ongoing market area conversion. . The reduction of the working gas volume available in L-Gas by 2,232 GWh is a simulated.

Status: 03/08/2023, 12:28 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 04/13/2023, 08:00 to 04/13/2023, 17:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Safety equipment check. Potential Restriction: Entire warehouse setup N/A, but does not affect delivery of SCB product from THE towards system purchase.

Status: 03/08/2023, 09:49 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 04/13/2023, 08:00 to 04/13/2023, 17:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Safety equipment check. Potential Restriction: Entire warehouse setup N/A, but does not affect delivery of SCB product from THE towards system purchase.

Status: 03/08/2023, 09:48 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

planned Maintenance work from 04/13/2023, 07:00 to 04/13/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Inspection of the gas detection system. Possible restriction: Entire storage facility n/a, but no impact on the delivery of the SCB product from THE towards the system purchase.

Status: 03/08/2023, 09:47 a.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

unplanned Maintenance work from 03/08/2023, 07:00 to 03/08/2023, 07:39. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for the message: Compressor maintenance2.

Status: 03/08/2023, 07:39 a.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

unplanned Maintenance work from 03/08/2023, 06:00 a.m. to 03/08/2023, 07:00 a.m. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for the message: Compressor maintenance2.

Status: 03/08/2023, 07:00 a.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

unplanned Maintenance work from 08/03/2023 05:21 to 08/03/2023 06:00. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for the message: Compressor maintenance2.

Status: 03/08/2023, 06:00 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 04/17/2023, 08:00 to 05/12/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: The maintenance has been cancelled. No.

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:46 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 08/08/2023, 07:00 a.m. to 09/05/2023, 04:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 25%..

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:44 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 04/01/2023, 08:00 to 04/04/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: The maintenance has been cancelled. No.

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:43 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 03/20/2023, 08:00 to 04/07/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: The maintenance has been cancelled. No.

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:42 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 06/05/2023, 07:00 to 07/03/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of the extraction rate by up to 25.

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:39 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 06/09/2023, 07:00 to 04/10/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 25%..

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:38 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 07/10/2023, 07:00 a.m. to 08/07/2023, 04:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 25%..

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:36 a.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Bierwang

planned Maintenance work from 07/04/2023, 07:00 to 07/07/2023, 16:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 100%.

Status: 03/07/2023, 09:36 a.m

MET Speicher / UGS Reckrod

planned Maintenance work from 02/28/2023, 5:00 p.m. to 03/15/2023, 5:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the report: Checking the technical facilities. Injection not possible.

Status: 02/28/2023, 3:22 p.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

unplanned Maintenance work from 2/22/2023, 6:54 p.m. to 2/22/2023, 7:00 p.m. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance of RS2.

As of: 02/22/2023, 6:54 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper H-Gas

unplanned Maintenance work from 02/22/2023, 09:00 to 02/22/2023, 15:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 20%.

Status: 02/22/2023, 3:28 p.m

Uniper Energy Storage / UGS Epe Uniper L-Gas

unplanned Maintenance work from 02/22/2023, 09:00 to 02/22/2023, 15:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for the message: Maintenance of the drying unit. Possible restriction: Reduction of extraction capacity by up to 25%..

Status: 02/22/2023, 3:28 p.m

Eneco Gasspeicher / UGS Enschede – Epe (Eneco)

unplanned Maintenance work from 02/21/2023, 08:45 to 02/21/2023, 08:46. The end date of the maintenance work has been officially confirmed.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance of absorber1, absorber2.

Status: 02/21/2023, 08:46 a.m

VNG Gasspeicher GmbH / VGS Storage Hub (Bernburg, Bad Lauchstädt)

planned Maintenance work from 04/17/2023, 05:00 to 04/21/2023, 13:00. The end time of the maintenance work is currently still estimated.

Reason for reporting: Maintenance. Possible limitation: 38% reduction in feed-in depending on all nominations. 50% reduction in withdrawal capacity depending on all nominations..

Status: 02/17/2023, 4:50 p.m

Energy crisis: Our gas storage facilities are full

The filling level of the gas storage facilities in Germany is currently exactly 63,71% (Status: 03/16/2023). This corresponds to a charge of 159.1702 TWh (terawatt hours). A total of 249.8253 TWh of gas can be stored in Germany. In the currently measured trend, the filling quantity in Germany’s gas tanks is falling by -0.17% every day.

You can read more information about the gas supply in a country comparison and gas storage locations in Germany in this daily updated article.

