Giorgio Calabrese’s interview on insects as a substitute for animal proteins

George Calabresechairman of the National Committee on Food Safety of the Ministry of Health, does not agree with the European Union’s new direction on insect meals and insect-based nutrition.

As he declares to the newspaper Libero: “It is an enlargement that wants to prophesy how to save the world from hunger. It doesn’t work like that”. According to Calabrese in fact, the energy that comes from carbohydrates cannot be compared with that of proteincommunicating it means mystifying the recognized datum that it does not consider them sufficient for a correct human nutritional intake.

And he adds: “It is there Mediterranean diet that allows us to live better than others. Having clarified this, the human organism needs a lot of petrol, engine oil and power. Instead, lately we only hear the refrain that it is better to “increase proteins” and that we must get them from insects so we can also clean our conscience and not kill animals”.

Moreover, the professor, accredited by scientific dissemination channels such as the famous Medicine 33 column on Rai2, he also takes it out on those who claim that the proteins of some insects are 50%. “This is a false indication: it is not the percentage, it is the quantity that interests us. If an insect weighs one gram and of this gram 10% is composed of proteins: how many insects do I have to eat to match what could be a simple steak?”.

