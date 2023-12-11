He Liming: Dual-chain linkage, synergy and symbiosis help the high-quality development of industrial supply chains_Federation News_China Logistics and Procurement Network

“Double-chain linkage, collaborative symbiosis” – Promote high-quality development of industrial supply chains

——Speech at the 26th China Supply Chain Technology and Management Development Advanced Seminar

He Liming, President of China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing

December 8, 2023 Guangdong·Guangzhou

Dear Chairman Liu Wu, distinguished guests, ladies and gentlemen, good morning!

I am very happy to gather with you all in Guangzhou on this important day to participate in the 26th China Supply Chain Technology and Management Development Advanced Symposium. First of all, on behalf of the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing, I would like to express my heartfelt congratulations on the convening of this seminar! I would also like to express my sincere gratitude to Baogong Logistics for its support to our association over the years!

Since the beginning of this year, our country’s economy has gradually recovered, but it still lags behind social expectations. The China Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) just released by the China Manufacturing Association in November was 49.4%, a slight decrease of 0.1 percentage points from the previous month. It has been declining for two consecutive months and is below the boom-bust line. Throughout the year, insufficient market demand is still a common feeling among enterprises. Affected by this, social logistics demand has been steadily adjusted.

From January to October, the total social logistics volume nationwide was 278 trillion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 4.9%. The growth rate of social logistics demand is lower than the GDP growth rate, indicating that the demand for physical logistics is not strong enough and the overall market recovery has not met expectations. At the same time, we have also seen that the demand structure is adjusting at an accelerated pace. Since the beginning of this year, the demand contribution rate of key areas such as manufacturing upgrades, new consumption formats, and new energy has increased steadily, becoming an important driving force for the growth of social logistics demand.

At present, global economic competition is still a competition between industrial and supply chains. This is also a task requirement for my country’s industrial and supply chains. We will carry out supply chain innovation and application pilot and demonstration work with 8 units including the Ministry of Commerce. We have selected 25 supply chain demonstration cities and 200 supply chain demonstration enterprises in two batches. Among them, Baogong Logistics is the first batch of demonstration enterprises.

We also deeply feel that a modern logistics system with internal and external connectivity, safety and efficiency is an important guarantee for the industrial chain and supply chain. our country has formed a logistics infrastructure network with national logistics hubs as the core, multiple transportation modes as channels, and demonstration logistics parks, urban distribution centers, overseas warehousing and distribution centers, and terminal outlets as supports.

In recent years, with the gradual release of industrial chain supply chain demand, the supply chain logistics supply capacity has improved, and the industrial supply chain and logistics service chain have deepened their integration, bringing new momentum to the high-quality development of the modern logistics system.

This seminar focuses on new opportunities, new paths, and new ecology in the industrial supply chain, and has strong forward-looking and practical leadership. Here, I would like to offer some considerations on the development of the industrial supply chain for your reference:

First, logistics is the basis to consolidate large logistics channels and networks. The second is to be service-oriented and deepen the linkage between the industrial chain and the logistics chain. The third is to collaborate and jointly build an industrial supply chain ecosystem.

This is the 26th high-level seminar on China’s supply chain technology and management development co-sponsored by Baogong Logistics and our association. Over the years, the seminar has always adhered to the “government-industry-university-research-application” model to explore and lead new concepts, new technologies, and new models in China’s logistics and supply chain, and its industry influence has continued to increase.

The industrial supply chain that this year’s seminar focuses on is a new proposition that requires everyone to deepen communication and jointly solve the problem. I believe that this one-day seminar will bring you some answers and inspiration. Baogong Logistics has been committed to the exploration of cutting-edge theories and practical case studies of China’s logistics and supply chain for many years, especially at the forefront of the industry in terms of industrial supply chain innovation. As an industry association, the China Federation of Logistics and Purchasing will continue to support the pioneering and innovative development of Baogong Logistics. We also hope that more stakeholders will participate in the industrial chain and supply chain to jointly build an industrial supply chain ecosystem with dual-chain linkage and collaborative symbiosis, so as to release the efficiency of modern logistics, support the modern industrial system, and promote the construction of new industrialization, contribute our new strength.

Finally, I wish this seminar a complete success, and I wish you all great financial resources and a prosperous career. thank you all!

