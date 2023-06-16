How Matthias Spott wants to trump Elon Musk

“Sometimes it felt desperate,” says Spott. “If you are so convinced and want to bring this topic forward and basically only get resistance, then it is very frustrating.” He spoke to investors and potential customers from the automotive industry, for example – but nobody followed the space expert’s vision. He even experienced rejection in the space scene. “I was really marginalized at times,” says Spott.

Instead, he was often asked: “What if you fail?” In Germany, anyone who has failed once is given no more money by a bank. In Silicon Valley, to which he often traveled, a completely different spirit prevailed. “Being allowed to fail, getting up again and again, trying new things – that’s of course a very special environment there.”