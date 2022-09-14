Amundi, the first European asset manager and European leader in ETFs, and FinecoBank, one of the most important FinTech banks and brokerage leader in Europe, announce an agreement that allows the bank’s Italian customers with current accounts and securities custody to access a wide selection of Amundi ETFs (called Amundi ETFs or Lyxor ETFs) with no purchase trading fees and no minimum investment amount.

ETFs are increasingly used by all types of investors, and the retail segment in particular will be one of the main growth drivers of the ETF industry over the next few years, thanks to the low costs, diversification and transparency of these instruments.

This initiative between two industry leaders allows you to purchase a selection of Amundi ETFs without trading fees both for single orders and for orders under the CAP (Capital Accumulation Plan) called “Fineco Replay”, which allows you to schedule automatic investments over time, even for a minimum amount, on one or more ETFs.