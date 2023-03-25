Migrants, Meloni: “A change of pace from the EU. The issue is a priority”

About immigration Italy “records a change of pace” on the part of the European Union. So the premier Giorgia Meloni at the end of the European Council. “Immigration remains a priority for Europe, it is a work that goes on continuously, we are working on the concreteness” of the measures, observes the Prime Minister.

EU, Meloni: “A constructive climate with Macron. I’m satisfied”

Con Macron “it was a very large meeting”, there is “the desire to collaborate on subjects that are of strategic importance on the part of France and Italy”, such as that on immigration. “There are interests that collide, there was a very constructive atmosphere. It is very useful to face some challenges. I am satisfied with the bilateral agreement”, he declared again Melons.

Macron: “Very good discussion with Meloni to clarify issues”

“Last night with the president Melons we had a very good discussion which allowed us to clarify many topics and to define which ones we are ready to work on together at a bilateral or European level”.

The French president said, Emmanuel Macronin the press conference at the end of the European Council, answering a question on yesterday’s bilateral agreement with the president Giorgia Meloni.

Tunisia, Macron: “With Meloni will act on migrant flows”

Together with the premier Melons “there is a willingness to act together to help the Tunisia to regain political stability, to reach an agreement with the International Monetary Fund” and to commit “on immigration”, in particular “by stopping the migratory flows from Tunisia which increase the pressure on Italy”, he declared Macron.

