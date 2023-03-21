Meloni on the phone with Scholz: “All-round support for Ukraine”

The President of the Council Giorgia Melonihad one telephone conversation with the German Federal Chancellor, Olaf Scholzin preparation for European Council of 23-24 March. Thirty minutes of “friendly” conversation, in which i main themes of the meeting that will take place in Brussels: “The priority on the part of the European Council to give a further signal Of support for Ukraine 360 degrees; rapid implementation of the decisions of the European Council in February for finally European management of migratory flows; European solutions for the competitiveness of the continent’s economies, through the full use of the appropriate EU instruments” explains a press release from Palazzo Chigi.

“The issue is to quickly deliver ammunition to Ukraine. The Italian government has the authorization of Parliament to give military material until the end of the year and if it decides to give more war material, Parliament will be informed through Copasir” said the Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Brussels. In the meantime, the European Union is ready to disburse a new tranche of “this week”. aid of “1.5 billion euros” for Kyiv as part of the 2023 macro-financial assistance package agreed in December. This was announced by the vice president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis hearing in the European Parliament.

Meloni-Piantedosi summit on migrants: pressing for a common EU strategy

Before the phone call with the German chancellor, Prime Minister Meloni had a briefing with the Interior Minister Matteo Piantedosi on the immigration issue. The only thing that transpires is that together the two would have shored up the strategy and put in campo a Bruxelles. The summit was held in the Chamber, and not at Palazzo Chigi, with the undersecretary to the presidency of the Council Alfredo Mantovano also present.

Together the three would have reaffirmed the need for put pressure on Europe to take concrete steps towards increased external action at EU level, enhanced cooperation on returns and readmissions, the control of the EU’s external borders and the fight against trafficking in human beings, using all necessary EU policies and tools. The prime minister will also talk about this tomorrow, 21 March, in communications in the Senate ahead of the EU Council, and she will repeat it in the Chamber the next day, Wednesday 22 March, starting at 9.30.

