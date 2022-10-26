Home Business Melons: “We need to strengthen measures on bills and fuels. Create a barrier to expensive energy”
Business

Melons: “We need to strengthen measures on bills and fuels. Create a barrier to expensive energy”

by admin

‘The situation in Italy does not allow us to waste time’ “” It is a great responsibility “for the government and” for those who must grant or deny that trust. It is a fundamental moment in our democracy that we must not get used to. Thanks to those who want to express themselves, whatever the choice they make “. With these words Giorgia Meloni kicks off the session on the vote on confidence in the new government in the Chamber.

The new Prime Minister stressed that also at the national level “measures to support families and businesses” must be strengthened, on bills and fuels, “massive support” to create a “barrier to expensive energy” that “will force us to postpone some measures “in the program.

“The sea has gas fields that we must fully exploit”, added Meloni.

See also  Su Yanjing Shen: Net profit in 2021 is expected to increase by 116%-137% year-on-year _ Securities Times Network

You may also like

Redmi Note 12 new product launch preview, all...

Snam: the subsidiary Snam4Environment acquires five plants for...

The overall soundness of the financial system, the...

The net profit of HBIS in the first...

Take Off Group closes the first nine months...

Second-quarter sales expectations are reduced, Microsoft’s stock price...

Meloni: “The Italian people must not receive lessons...

The Unicredit rally to the test of 9,...

Coca-Cola: earnings and turnover 3rd quarter best estimates,...

Sciuker Frames: the targets of the 2022-2024 industrial...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy