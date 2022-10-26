‘The situation in Italy does not allow us to waste time’ “” It is a great responsibility “for the government and” for those who must grant or deny that trust. It is a fundamental moment in our democracy that we must not get used to. Thanks to those who want to express themselves, whatever the choice they make “. With these words Giorgia Meloni kicks off the session on the vote on confidence in the new government in the Chamber.

The new Prime Minister stressed that also at the national level “measures to support families and businesses” must be strengthened, on bills and fuels, “massive support” to create a “barrier to expensive energy” that “will force us to postpone some measures “in the program.

“The sea has gas fields that we must fully exploit”, added Meloni.