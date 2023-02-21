Home Business Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV officially launched for sale starting at RMB 910,500 / positioned as pure electric flagship SUV_New Car Launch_Car_China Gold Online
Yiche News On February 21, Mercedes-Benz announced the official launch of the EQS SUV, with a price of 910,500 to 1,100,500 yuan. The three first models include: EQS 450+ pure electric SUV, EQS 450 4MATIC pioneer version pure electric SUV and EQS 450 4MATIC luxury version pure electric SUV. The new car is positioned as a pure electric flagship SUV, which will follow the exterior design style of the EQ family. It will provide two versions of rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive in terms of power, and the battery life can reach up to 742 kilometers.

