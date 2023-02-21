Previously, Dong Yuhui, the anchor and copywriter creative of Dongfang You (Beijing) Technology Co., Ltd., won the “Deep Roots and Deep Roots” award of the Beijing Pinggu Talent Award, which attracted attention on the Internet. There are rumors that Dong Yuhui will receive a financial reward of 1 million yuan (after tax) and a flat in Beijing.

But then,Dong Yuhui, Dongfang Selection and Pinggu District all denied it. Dong Yuhui himself said, “The cash and the house are all rumors.The second item, I’m more interested in giving it to my spouse.” However, Yu Minhong, the founder of New Oriental, expressed his desire to buy Dong Yuhui a house in Beijing.

Yu Minhong and Dong Yuhui

According to reports, Dong Yuhui said in a recent live broadcast that Mr. Yu and I had a meal and asked me what difficulties I have in living in Beijing now. Hearing that he said that he hoped his family could accompany him, Yu Minhong said,Then I’ll scrape together some money for you to buy a house. Dong Yuhui joked in the live broadcast: “Let’s see if he can raise the money, anyway, the old man has lied to me several times.” Hey, listening to Dong Yuhui’s words, Yu Minhong seems to be a bit like a boss painting big cakes?

Yu Minhong said he wanted to buy Dong Yuhui a house in Beijing

Previously, Dong Yuhui said that winning the Pinggu Talent Award was mainly an honorary reward. There was a cash reward of 100,000 yuan but he had already rejected it because he felt it was unnecessary, and the benefits posted on the Internet were indeed not true. Dong Yuhui once said in the live broadcast room:It has only been seven or eight months since he became popular, and he is already very satisfied with his current salary, which has completely exceeded expectations.

Dong Yuhui won the Beijing Pinggu Talent Award

The 2023 Beijing·Pinggu Talent Development Conference was held at the Jinhai Lake International Convention and Exhibition Center on February 16. The plenary session was held around the themes of loving talents, understanding talents, gathering talents, and promoting talents. At the same time, award ceremonies were held for talents who have made outstanding achievements in various industries. At the meeting, five awards were awarded for self-confidence, self-improvement, deep cultivation, innovation leadership, love for Pinggu, and outstanding contribution. A total of 67 outstanding talent representatives were commended.